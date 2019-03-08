Video

Norfolk and Suffolk given place rebrand for stronger position on international stage

(L-R) Doug Field, joint chief executive of the East of England Co-Op, Kieran Miles, founder of Duco, Jeanette Wheeler, New Anglia LEP board member, Phil Popham, CEO, Lotus Cars, and Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP. Picture: Teele Photography Teele Photography

Norfolk and Suffolk will be promoted under a new banner on the global business stage with the launch of a new brand for the region, 'Unlimited'.

The new banner will bring together business managers, investors and policy makers to promote and prepare the region for its post-Brexit future.

It will focus on promoting the region as the epicentre of clean energy in the UK and world-leading clusters in the ICT, tech and digital, and agri-food sectors.

The campaign is led by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership in partnership with Norfolk and Suffolk County Councils and has the endorsement of Department for International Trade.

Business leaders and other key stakeholders from around the region will meanwhile become ambassadors for the brand, lending their weight to the ongoing campaign.

The key sectors at the heart of the campaign have been identified given the region's current and predicted output.

For example, the energy sector has been identified as providing 52% of the UK's current 7.5GW capacity and its 1,000 wind turbines mean it has more installed offshore wind capacity than any other part of the UK.

Likewise the tech and digital creative sector has 4,000 companies employing 23,400 people and contributes £1.4 billion to the regional and national economy.

Jeanette Wheeler, a member of the New Anglia LEP board, said: "The strong and clear message to companies around the world is that we are open to you and the potential in this region is unlimited.

"The businesses of the future are being created right here and we have the support networks in place to help other companies benefit from Norfolk and Suffolk's unlimited opportunities."

Lisa Perkins, director of research and applied innovation for BT at Adastral Park in Ipswich, said: "BT has a great history here and we have 125 companies resident with us in Suffolk.

"We are only an hour away from London and the UEA and the Norwich Research Park, so there is this triangle of connectivity and you are right in the heart of major research and development for the ICT industry."