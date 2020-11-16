Search

East Anglia’s Toby Carvery and All Bar One sites at risk of closure

PUBLISHED: 16:37 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:37 16 November 2020

All Bar One in Norwich is one of many sites in East Anglia which has an uncertain future because of the pandemic. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The future of Toby Carvery and All Bar One venues across East Anglia are uncertain as the chains’ owners has announced the closure of 20 sites.

Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) - which owns both brands - has confirmed the move which is set to put scores of jobs at risk after sales slumped in the face of temporary site closures.

All Bar One has a bar in Norwich’s Tombland and M&B also has a site at the Captain Manby pub in Gorleston.  In Suffolk M&B has a Toby Carvery at Ipswich’s Nacton Road as well as further afield in Colchester and Braintree.

MORE: Directory details which shops are open or doing click and collect in city  It is understood the company is working with advisers at CBRE to offload the string of sites, which will be closed if M&B cannot sell them to new owners.

An M&B spokeswoman said: “As announced in September, M&B re-opened the vast majority of its estate, approximately 95%, after the first lockdown ended.

“The remaining sites have been under review on a case-by-case basis since, taking into account factors such as expected footfall and business layout.

“We have taken the difficult decision not to reopen some of these sites and are working with leaseholders on next steps.”

Last month, the group, which also runs the Harvester and Miller & Carter chains, started redundancy consultations with staff.

The pub and bar group said it was facing “significant difficulties” after restrictions tightened again but did not disclose how many jobs would be impacted by the cuts.

Rivals including Greene King, Young’s, Fuller’s and City Pub Group have also made redundancies during the pandemic.

