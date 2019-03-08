Search

Businesses rejoice as glorious Easter weather helps in huge footfall boost

PUBLISHED: 14:28 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 23 April 2019

William Darling kayaking on the Norfolk Broads on a sunny day. Picture: The Darling Family

Archant

And companies have been capitalising on the rising footfall brought about by the warm temperatures.

Boating on the Broads. Picture: Courtesy of Herbert WoodsBoating on the Broads. Picture: Courtesy of Herbert Woods

David Field is the chief executive of Lowestoft Zoo, Africa Alive and Norfolk's Banham Zoo.

He said: “With the grey clouds of despair that have been hanging over the country lately, the current sunshine is a tonic for our souls. So we are delighted that everyone is out and about enjoying great family time together at our two zoos.”

Business operating in the famous Broads of Norfolk and Suffolk have also seen a boost in demand since Easter Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Broads Boating Company in Acle said that not only have they seen a surge in demand for boats, but also in knock-on interest in their other service offerings.

Norwich Cathedral on a sunny dayNorwich Cathedral on a sunny day

The spokeswoman said: “Broads Boating Co is now entering its third season since opening in spring 2017.

“Our recent partnership with Airbnb has allowed our bookings to soar by targeting new customers who have not previously been to the Norfolk Broads. So far this year we have received 100% 5 star ratings.”

She continued: “Our onsite bar and restaurant, Pedro's, is also expected to have an amazing season giving customers a unique eating and drinking venue on The Broads.”

Those out enjoying the region's evening entertainment will also be treated to a spectacular sunset tonight, as a result of Saharan dust being caught up in the clouds.

MEERKAT AT BANHAM ZOOMEERKAT AT BANHAM ZOO

And Stefan Gurney of Norwich's BID says this will prolong the blockbuster weekend for the city's shops, bars and restaurants.

He said: “Footfall in Norwich has been up 8%, which is fantastic. It's especially good when you compare it on a national scale, with footfall on average only up by 0.5%.

“The weather just increases the feel good factor and gets people wanting to go out and enjoy our city and all it's offerings with their family and friends.”

