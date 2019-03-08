Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Bosses rally in support of bold move by Hoseasons boss

PUBLISHED: 12:15 21 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 21 August 2019

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer of Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons. Pic: contributed

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer of Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons. Pic: contributed

Heads of businesses today applauded the firm stance by Hoseasons boss Simon Altham after he said homophobic and racist customers were not welcome on his firm's holidays.

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella WilkinsonSimon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Bosses applauded the bold stance taken by Hoseasons boss Simon Altham today after he told homophobic and racist customers were not welcome on his firm's holidays.

Fellow CEOS from firms around Norfolk and Suffolk gave Mr Altham a huge nod of respect, many taking to social media to air their views.

Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams brewery, based in Suffolk, tweeted: "Courageous, inspirational and enlightened leadership. Well done, Simon."

You may also want to watch:

David Field, CEO of the Zoological Society of East Anglia, bossing Banham Zoo in Norfolk and Africa Alive! in Suffolk, also heaped praise on the holiday firm boss. "I applaud his stance, we need a society which is inclusive of everyone and goes against what actually can be the criminal views of a minority, I applaud and encourage him."

MORE: Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Jan Hytch, operations partner at property firm Arnolds Keys said: "Any potential landlord who asks us as letting agents to discriminate in respect of tenants is told by us that we cannot act for them. It used to be a case back in the day that you would get people of a certain age saying they didn't want certain types of people but it's so rare now. We live in a multi-cultural society and we are all citizens of the planet and need to give each other respect."

Natalie Douglas, former head of marketing at Woodforde's Brewery, based at Woodbastwick and now a branding and communications expert, said: "A sad past story connecting to a brands future and a very bright and successful one, great piece from Hoseasons and so good to read a brand taking a stance against the minority, a valuable lesson."

Jan Hytch, operations partner at Arnolds Keys. Pic: Arnolds KeysJan Hytch, operations partner at Arnolds Keys. Pic: Arnolds Keys

Mr Altham declared homophobic or racist customers weren't welcome at Hoseasons, which promotes diversity. The chief portfolio officer at Awaze Uk, parent company of Lowestoft-based Hoseasons, said in an exclusive interview with this newspaper: "Hoseasons as a brand needed to stand for something and I don't want racist or homophobic customers booking with Hoseasons. if you are homophobic or racist, Hoseasons isn't the right brand for you."

He was talking about being a diversity role model for Hoseasons, and his own personal struggle with his sexuality in business.

Most Read

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

‘We don’t make too many plans’: Wife opens up on husband’s tragic diagnosis at 51

Nigel Allen was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Holiday firm boss bans homophobic or racist customers

Simon Altham, chief portfolio officer at Awaze UK, parent company of Hoseasons, opens up about inclusivity and diversity in the workplace. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Shop owner slapped with £12,000 electricity bill he claims is down to cannabis farm upstairs

Rajendran Sivasutharjanan has to pay a £12,000 electricity bill he claims he didn't use. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this dangerous? Debate over video of three youngsters riding bike in busy road

A video has captured three youngsters riding a bike down Bury Road, in Thetford. Picture: Paul Simpson

Couple retiring to the sun put historic bed and breakfast up for sale

The Green House, Thorpe Market. Pic: Sowerbys

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Man accused of attempted murder after two women stabbed in Norwich appears in court

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists