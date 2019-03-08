Search

‘The perfect time to celebrate our international offering’: Larking Gowen changes its name

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 09 April 2019

(Front L-R) Managing partner Jon Woolston and business development partner Phil Moy join staff to celebrate the launch of the new brand. Picture: Sylvaine Poitau

(Front L-R) Managing partner Jon Woolston and business development partner Phil Moy join staff to celebrate the launch of the new brand. Picture: Sylvaine Poitau

Sylvaine Poitau

A leading East Anglian chartered accountant is changing its name as part of a significant rebrand.

Larking Gowen will now be known as MHA Larking Gowen taking on the branding of its professional national association MHA.

MHA was founded in 2010 and is made up of nine large regional accountancy firms with more than 50 offices across England, Scotland and Wales.

The association members share resources and expertise which helps them deliver a wide-reaching and stronger service to their client base.

MHA is a member of Baker Tilly International, which has an accountancy network across 145 territories, giving their own members access to a wide range of international resources.

Jon Woolston, managing partner of MHA Larking Gowen, said that by strengthening its affiliation with MHA and Baker Tilly International, the firm was securing its future and independence for years to come.

“We see this as an essential step to take now to ensure that as MHA continues to evolve, we can be at the centre of that development,” he said.

“As a founding member of MHA, we have been working closely with the association for a number of years. Closer affiliation with their branding gives us enhanced credibility in some key specialisms, which we can demonstrate on a national and international level.

“With all the issues around Brexit, what better time to show that we have a well-respected international offering. Having the 10th largest global network on tap is a great regional USP for the firm.

“We would like to reassure our clients and professional colleagues that the firm will retain its level of independence, local knowledge and high standards of service that people have come to expect from us.”

Benefits of MHA membership include sharing knowledge, technological and systems support, better buying power, recruitment and training initiatives, shared marketing resources, business referrals, access to outside expertise, secondments at national and international level, benchmarking and the ability to pitch for business at the highest level.

Rakesh Shaunak, group chairman of MHA said: “Closer national and international alignment will play an important part in the next phase of our MHA strategy.

“The brand strategy is about having conversations that celebrate today while planning for tomorrow. Disruption is all around us and standing still is not an option; we need to make decisions now, to shape a successful tomorrow for all our clients.”

“Despite the current Brexit uncertainties, our work with clients across industry sectors highlights an optimism and appetite to grow and we are in a strong position to enable and support clients in achieving their plans.”

