'Meat-lovers are welcome' says vegan boss gearing up for Christmas fair

Penny Franiel, founder and boss of Norwich Vegans, which holds its fifth annual Christmas fair on December 7. Pic: Archant

Meat and dairy products are being outlawed from a Christmas fair being held in Norwich next month.

Meat free pizzas will be on sale from One Planet Pizza, based in Norwich. Pic: One Planet Pizza Meat free pizzas will be on sale from One Planet Pizza, based in Norwich. Pic: One Planet Pizza

The event on December 7, held by the Norwich Vegans, has more than 50 stalls planned from 10am-4pm at Open, Bank Plain. But non-vegans are welcome, says the society's boss.

People can enjoy fried 'chickhun' delights and burgers made using seitan, a meat substitute created from wheat flour dough and often referred to as 'what meat' from Leicester-based Huns, vegan pizzas from Hethersett's One Planet Pizza and dairy-free cakes and pastries from Deerly Beloved, based in Turner Road, Norwich which supplies Biddy's Tea Room and the Little Shop of Vegans. Refreshments will be provided by Norwich's Veggie Patch cafe.

Cakes and pastries will be on sale from Deerly Beloved, a vegan bakery in Norwich. Pic: Deerly Beloved Cakes and pastries will be on sale from Deerly Beloved, a vegan bakery in Norwich. Pic: Deerly Beloved

Penny Franiel, chairwoman and founder of the Norwich Vegans, said: "Not only do they get bigger and better each year, but the Christmas fair is still free to enter. This year we'll have a hot food area with seating so you can take a break from shopping and sample some of the amazing food that'll be available.

"With so much on offer from clothes, toiletries, candles, chocolate, cheese, cakes, pastries and more, Christmas presents will soon be bought. You can then treat yourself to a seated massage or try your luck with the Norwich Vegan's tombola. Everyone is welcome, not just vegans. Our markets always have a great festive atmosphere so why not make a day of it and bring a friend or two?"

Other delights will include Bolivian pastries as well as food from Tofueri, based in Pottergate, and as well as food there are stalls selling eco products such as Norwich-based Earthglade and Eco Green, clothes from Anticarnist, which sells t-shirts, hoodies, headwear and sweaters made from organic cotton and vegan inks in recycled packaging, Safe and Wild clothing which helps raise money from purchases to help injured and endangered wildlife and toiletries from Norwich-based Funky Skincare offering products free from chemicals and parabens, cruelty-free makeup and skin products from Tropic and Shea-Me which sells organic body butter made from 100% natural ingredients. Animal charities will also be present such as the Cornflower Animal Haven, Miss Franiel's own sanctuary, the Sea Shepherd conservation society and Hillside Animal Sanctuary, based at Frettenham, near Norwich. You can even buy your dog a vegan treat with goodies for pets on sale.

One of the delights from Huns which makes burgers using fried chickhun, using a meat substitute. Pic: Huns One of the delights from Huns which makes burgers using fried chickhun, using a meat substitute. Pic: Huns

