Nominate top talent for the UEA’s new employer awards showcase

The UEA Talent Celebration Event will be held at the UEA Sainsbury Centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

Has an outstanding UEA student worked for you?

It could have been in a part-time, placement or internship capacity. Or perhaps you’ve hosted an excellent student volunteer?

If so, UEA CareerCentral wants to hear from you.

Launching next year, the UEA Talent Celebration Event will recognise and showcase excellence in student and business engagement through the presentation of four awards: UEA’s Most Supportive Employer Award, UEA’s Most Supportive Voluntary Organisation Award, UEA Outstanding Student Volunteer Award and UEA Outstanding Student Employee Award.

To nominate a student for an award please visit the UEA website.

The event will take place on 7 May 2019 at the award-winning Sainsbury Centre, UEA, and will be a celebratory evening event with drinks and canapés.

This is to say a big thank you to internal and external partners for the hugely valuable contributions they have made throughout the years, to support student career development.

More information and invites to the event will be sent nearer the time.

With more than 17,000 students studying on campus and 4,000 recent graduates, UEA is an excellent place to recruit and connect with new talent.

UEA has a reputation for producing high calibre, employable students and graduates and the University’s Careers Service can help you identify the best methods to promote your organisation.

From multi-nationals to not-for-profit organisations and start-up businesses - the range of services provided by CareerCentral have been designed to support all organisations.

Some examples of these include advertising your vacancies for free, attending recruitment fairs, hosting an intern, speaking at events or becoming a student mentor.

To find out how CareerCentral can create a bespoke plan for your business to maximise your exposure on campus, call 01603 592527 or email access.talent@uea.ac.uk.