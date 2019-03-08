Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

Women's fashion retailer closes in city centre

PUBLISHED: 15:34 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 25 October 2019

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norwich fashion outlet has closed, blaming "very difficult trading conditions".

Noa Noa in Westlegate confirmed today it had closed.

Head of sales for the Danish-owned brand, Peter Andersen, said: "Retail in the UK has become a very difficult game and the only two Noa Noa shops we have left is Olney and Cambridge.

"We do however still have many wholesalers throughout the UK and off our lovely web shop noanoa.com - where the end consumer in UK still can get easy access to Noa Noa."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

Noa Noa had been struggling prior to its closure, with the manager highlighting that it had been hit hard when Westlegate was forced to close for a week.

The street was closed for safety reasons by management of Westlegate Tower, after a piece of cladding fell from the building during a storm in March of this year.

The road was closed for seven days, however it was claimed that the scaffolding which stayed in place for a further month restricted footfall.

At the time Harriet Amey, manager of the shop, said: "We wouldn't be breaking even if it weren't for insurance payouts."

She added that footfall through the shop had declined during the time Westlegate was partially closed as customers had been avoiding the route.

More than seven months on, there is still a hole in the cladding of the tower.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Women’s fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

‘Lovable rogue’ found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Downham Market celebrates Halloween Fun Day

Alfie Reeve, five, left, with friends Emma-Louise Farrow, five and her sister, 18-months-old Amy-Jane, enjoying an ice cream at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists