Women's fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant Archant

A Norwich fashion outlet has closed, blaming "very difficult trading conditions".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Noa Noa in Westlegate confirmed today it had closed.

Head of sales for the Danish-owned brand, Peter Andersen, said: "Retail in the UK has become a very difficult game and the only two Noa Noa shops we have left is Olney and Cambridge.

"We do however still have many wholesalers throughout the UK and off our lovely web shop noanoa.com - where the end consumer in UK still can get easy access to Noa Noa."

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

Noa Noa had been struggling prior to its closure, with the manager highlighting that it had been hit hard when Westlegate was forced to close for a week.

The street was closed for safety reasons by management of Westlegate Tower, after a piece of cladding fell from the building during a storm in March of this year.

The road was closed for seven days, however it was claimed that the scaffolding which stayed in place for a further month restricted footfall.

At the time Harriet Amey, manager of the shop, said: "We wouldn't be breaking even if it weren't for insurance payouts."

She added that footfall through the shop had declined during the time Westlegate was partially closed as customers had been avoiding the route.

More than seven months on, there is still a hole in the cladding of the tower.