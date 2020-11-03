Search

‘We are not going to be pouring beer away’ - Historic brewery could be mothballed

PUBLISHED: 13:03 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 03 November 2020

The entrance to the Lacons Brewery in Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth. The site is closed to visitors, but instead they can enjoy a Covid-safe tour from their armchairs online thanks to a new virtual tool that has gone live on the historic company's new website Picture: Lacons

The entrance to the Lacons Brewery in Main Cross Road, Great Yarmouth. The site is closed to visitors, but instead they can enjoy a Covid-safe tour from their armchairs online thanks to a new virtual tool that has gone live on the historic company's new website Picture: Lacons

Brewing could stop and a factory be mothballed - but historic Lacons is not going to be pouring beer away this time.

Lacons has a proud brewing heritage in Great Yarmouth and now people can tour its museum and shop and access archive material via a virtual tour in the safety of their homes Picture: LaconsLacons has a proud brewing heritage in Great Yarmouth and now people can tour its museum and shop and access archive material via a virtual tour in the safety of their homes Picture: Lacons

The Government’s month-long lockdown could see brewing halted at the site in Main Cross Road as the hospitality sector is closed from November 5 to December 2 in a bid to cut coronavirus infection rates across the country.

Under the first lockdown the brewery gave away some 20,000 pints of award-winning beer in its ‘ding-dong-dash’.

This time, however, with production already trimmed, finance and operations director Sean Gregory said they were not going to be pouring beer away.

He said the second lockdown was not unexpected and that they had already seen a drop in demand with the impact of the 10pm curfew.

“A four week lockdown is different to what we had before and we are not going to have the same issue with beer going out of date.

“We are already brewing to a sales forecast and have less beer in the tank that can keep.”

He added that brewing could stop completely as the pubs shut.

Meanwhile people can support the brewery by buying online and taking a virtual tour via the Lacons website.

