Nine million EasyJet customers victims of cyber attack

EasyJet has confirmed that data pertaining to nine million of its customers has been accessed by cyber criminals. This includes email addresses and travel details. On top of this 2,208 customers had also had their credit card details “accessed”.

It insisted there is “no evidence that any personal information of any nature has been misused” due to the cyber attack.

EasyJet has begun contacting affected customers and pledged that they will all be informed by May 26.

The airline did not disclose when the cyber attack took place.

The firm said it has informed the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office and is continuing to investigate the breach.

The closest airport EasyJet flies out of is Stansted.