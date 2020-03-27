Search

Next closes down its online business completely

PUBLISHED: 08:13 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:26 27 March 2020

Next has now closed down all its online operations because of coronavirus. Pic: Next

Fashion and homeware firm Next has closed down its online business because of coronavirus to allow warehouse staff to stay at home.

The firm had closed all its stores but had been operating online until it posted a statement on its website saying it had listened to its warehouse and distribution staff.

It comes as, locally, Norwich interior designer Nicole Pugh took the difficult decision to close her online business Berry’s & Grey citing the fact her warehouse supplier had closed. She warned other online businesses – which are able to continue while high street stores have had to close – would be affected.

Next said in a statement: “We have listened carefully to our colleagues in our warehouse and distribution operations. It is clear many increasingly feel they should be at home in the current climate. As a result we have taken the difficult decision to close our warehouse and distribution operations until further notice. We apologise for the inconvenience but I know you will understand.”

