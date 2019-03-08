Search

PUBLISHED: 12:46 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 23 September 2019

Sam Bird when he went into the Love Island villa in the 2018 series. Pic: ITV/PA Wire

Sam Bird when he went into the Love Island villa in the 2018 series. Pic: ITV/PA Wire

A star of hit show Love Island will officially launch the new Castle Quarter in Norwich at the weekend.

Gym owner Sam Bird from Norwich when he went into the Love Island villa in the 2018 series. Pic: ITVGym owner Sam Bird from Norwich when he went into the Love Island villa in the 2018 series. Pic: ITV

DJ and personal trainer Sam Bird - who hails from Norwich - who will be the star guest at the party to celebrate the rebranding taking place on Saturday.

Sam became a household name after appearing in the ITV2 show where singletons aim to form a relationship while in a villa in Majorca. Sam ended up leaving with Georgia Steel but the couple split soon after.

The Castle Quarter rebrand includes a new logo: "Shop, dine, watch, play."

The mall's bosses are promising the free party will feature loads to see and do and prizes to be won.

Robert Bradley, general manager, pictured at the former Castle Mall. Pic: ArchantRobert Bradley, general manager, pictured at the former Castle Mall. Pic: Archant

MORE: 'I can't make them fast enough' says chef after his odd-sounding starter becomes a culinary craze

General manager Robert Bradley said: "There will be so much happening: we can't wait to welcome customers to the new look Castle Quarter. The party will be a great way to celebrate the launch and a fabulous fun event too. We're really pleased Sam Bird will joining us and meeting plenty of his Norwich fans."

The fun will include an inflatable Pacman maze, crazy golf, a silent disco, and a giant Tetris, which is a video puzzle game. There will also be a retro gaming challenge with a £500 prize up for grabs, a chance to win a £250 prize in the day out planner competition and a 'Ballnado challenge' - a twist on the popular Grab-A-Grand Cash Cube concept - with a £100 prize for the winner who collects the most balls.

Mr Bradley added: "We're also giving away a chocolate brownie to the first 250 customers and we've got 250 reusable shopping bags to give away, so make sure you're there early.

Castle Quarter, the new name for Castle Mall in Norwich is having a launch party at the weekend. Pic: ArchantCastle Quarter, the new name for Castle Mall in Norwich is having a launch party at the weekend. Pic: Archant

"It's a great opportunity to see what's new in Castle Quarter, like PureGym and Superbowl UK, which opens its doors on Thursday. Retro Replay, the vintage games arcade, is opening on Saturday too. This is just the beginning for Castle Quarter as more changes are rolled out over the forthcoming months."

The transformation of the former Castle Mall began as far back as 2016 when the restaurant quarter now known as the Timberhill Terrace with a £3m investment. Since then the venue has evolved from being purely a shopping complex to offering social enterprise schemes, free areas in which to enjoy playing games like table tennis and table football and pop-up businesses on a weekly rota.

The Castle Quarter party takes place on Saturday from midday to 6pm.

