Norfolk newsagent and shop to close after 47 years

Newlands in Stalham is closing down. Picture dated 2010. Picture: Jerry Daws ©Archant Photographic 2010

Newlands of Stalham is closing at the end of the month.

The newsagent and store has been a fixture in Stalham High Street for 47 years.

A member of staff said: “The owner has been unable to sell it. We are closing on January 31.”

What are your memories of Newlands? Email david.bale2@archant.co.uk