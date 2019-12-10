Norfolk to get slice of Wetherspoons' £200m investment

A Norfolk market town is among places where pub group Wetherspoons is to invest more than £200m and create around 10,000 new jobs.

Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council Revised external designs for new Wetherspoons pub in Diss. Picture: Wetherspoons/South Norfolk Council

The company has unveiled a swathe of planned pub and hotel openings and upgrades to existing buildings across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Among the new openings will be a £2.7m building in King's Head Yard in Diss, plans for which were approved by South Norfolk Council in 2017.

When the most recent updates to the plans were submitted in October, the company said initial work could start before the end of 2019.

Wetherspoons is also planning new pubs in places including Felixstowe, Ely and Bourne in Lincolshire, while cities such as London, Birmgingham and Edinburgh will see investment in improvement work.

Tim Martin, founder and chairman of the pub chain, said he was "especially pleased" that most of the investment would be channelled into developments in small and medium-sized towns "which have seen a decline in investment in recent years".

Wetherspoons operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels across the UK and Republic of Ireland and employs 44,000 staff.