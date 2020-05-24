Golfer launches premium quality second-hand club website

Amateur golfer Matt Allison has founded Golf Geeks. Picture: Golf Geeks Golf Geeks

Golfers looking to bag a bargain set of clubs will be able to do so with ease thanks to a newly launched business.

Matt Allison of Golf Geeks in Taverham. Picture: Golf Geeks Matt Allison of Golf Geeks in Taverham. Picture: Golf Geeks

Golf Geeks is founded by amateur golfer Matt Allison, who wanted to source quality clubs which are no longer in use.

Mr Allison, who has already led and sold a successful construction company, said: “It began a couple of years ago when I sold some clubs I just had in my garage. I cleaned them up and wrote a description – warts and all with what wear and use they had - and put some proper pictures up.

“They sold and it got me thinking about the model a lot of pro shops use, which is where you trade in your old clubs as a part-exchange on new ones, like a car. So I went out and spoke to shops and bought the clubs that were good quality but weren’t being used anymore.”

Mr Allison invested about £30,000 in stock, and the same amount into website design.

However the business has a customer-facing side as well as a trade side.

“Having spoken to these shops it became clear that there was also a gap for an instant value calculator – kind of like WeBuyAnyCar.com,” he said. “When these clubs were being traded in the store would have to call a competitor or supplier to see how much it was worth. If there wasn’t someone at the end of the phone it could slow down the sales process.

“We’ve come up with a solution where you just type the club in and it gives you an instant valuation.”

Mr Allison hopes the Taverham-based business will turn around £100,000 in its first year in operation.

“I used to manage about 30 people and I’m not sure I want it to get back to that level,” he said. “When I sold my business in 2016 I took the time to think about what I was interested in and passionate about. I’m an amateur golfer and it’s also my hobby, so this seemed like the perfect thing.”

For more information visit www.golfgeeks.co.uk