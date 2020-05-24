Search

Advanced search

Golfer launches premium quality second-hand club website

24 May, 2020 - 06:00
Amateur golfer Matt Allison has founded Golf Geeks. Picture: Golf Geeks

Amateur golfer Matt Allison has founded Golf Geeks. Picture: Golf Geeks

Golf Geeks

Golfers looking to bag a bargain set of clubs will be able to do so with ease thanks to a newly launched business.

Matt Allison of Golf Geeks in Taverham. Picture: Golf GeeksMatt Allison of Golf Geeks in Taverham. Picture: Golf Geeks

Golf Geeks is founded by amateur golfer Matt Allison, who wanted to source quality clubs which are no longer in use.

Mr Allison, who has already led and sold a successful construction company, said: “It began a couple of years ago when I sold some clubs I just had in my garage. I cleaned them up and wrote a description – warts and all with what wear and use they had - and put some proper pictures up.

MORE: Colman’s mustard factory in Norwich to close doors for final time

You may also want to watch:

“They sold and it got me thinking about the model a lot of pro shops use, which is where you trade in your old clubs as a part-exchange on new ones, like a car. So I went out and spoke to shops and bought the clubs that were good quality but weren’t being used anymore.”

Mr Allison invested about £30,000 in stock, and the same amount into website design.

However the business has a customer-facing side as well as a trade side.

“Having spoken to these shops it became clear that there was also a gap for an instant value calculator – kind of like WeBuyAnyCar.com,” he said. “When these clubs were being traded in the store would have to call a competitor or supplier to see how much it was worth. If there wasn’t someone at the end of the phone it could slow down the sales process.

“We’ve come up with a solution where you just type the club in and it gives you an instant valuation.”

Mr Allison hopes the Taverham-based business will turn around £100,000 in its first year in operation.

“I used to manage about 30 people and I’m not sure I want it to get back to that level,” he said. “When I sold my business in 2016 I took the time to think about what I was interested in and passionate about. I’m an amateur golfer and it’s also my hobby, so this seemed like the perfect thing.”

For more information visit www.golfgeeks.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

‘We’re clearing our drawers’ - staff as seaside resort’s most historic hotel closes

The Golden Lion Hotel, in Hunstanton, which has ceased trading Picture: Chris Bishop

A47 reopens after six-hour fight to put out blaze

A barn next to Tolhouse Cottage on Lowestoft Road burst into flames, temporarily closing the A47. The barn largely stores wood and plastic. Photo: Mick Howes

Hundreds flock to drive-through street food festival

The drive-through street food festival at The Silver Fox in Taverham. Photo: Adam Coulton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Two Norfolk hotels stop trading as owner of Shearings collapses into administration

The Bay Carlton, Yarmouth. Pic: Bay Carlton

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Victim punched and stamped on in violent early moring attack

Dale Lennox. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Coronavirus in Norfolk: 50 photos that illustrate lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lido’s work to make socially distanced swimming safe as profits take a hit

Fun at Beccles Lido before coronavirus. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Village’s ‘happy tree’ brings lockdown cheer to children

Children missing out their ordinary lives due to lockdown are finding cheer through a magical ‘happy tree’ created to spruce up a village’s mood. Photo: Provided

‘I’m absolutely terrified’ - Headteachers reveal reluctant plans to re-open schools

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa
Drive 24