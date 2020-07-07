New bistro café to open at garden centre

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:09 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:09 07 July 2020

Value garden centre Cherry Lane � Early Dawn in Carlton Colville will open its new Watering Can bistro caf� on Wednesday, July 8. Picture: Cherry Lane Garden Centre

Archant

A new bistro café is set to be unveiled in a popular garden centre.

The Watering Can bistro café will be serving customers as it opens at the Cherry Lane Early Dawn garden centre, in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft on Wednesday, July 8.

With the further lifting of coronavirus restrictions seeing the reopening of bars and cafés across the country, the new bistro café is ready to open its doors as it serves a tasty range of freshly produced meals, snacks, teas, coffees, cakes and pastries as customers visit the popular garden centre at Rushmere Road in Lowestoft.

Group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “Our new Watering Can café will give our customers more reasons to visit Cherry Lane.

“It replaces the previous facilities, but we are delighted that all the former staff who worked in there are transferring over to the Watering Can, so there will be familiar, friendly faces to greet customers.

“Since Cherry Lane reopened, we have been delighted to welcome back all our former customers as well as a very healthy number of new customers.

“Like so many of us, people of all ages have been spending a lot longer in their gardens and discovering how much pleasure can be gained from gardening. “We are very pleased they have discovered Cherry Lane and our value guaranteed offering as well.”

Nathan Skoyles, manager at Cherry Lane – Early Dawn, added: “We have missed having a café open at the garden centre and the new Watering Can café will be a great addition to the garden centre.

“We look forward to introducing our customers to the Watering Can.”

After reopening in May , Cherry Lane reports that the safe social distancing markers which have been established at the garden centre have been well accepted, and that customers have been responding extremely well to the arrangements.

