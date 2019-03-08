4.5 acres of new warehouse space proposed for outskirts of Norwich

An aerial shot showing where (boxed in green) the 17 new units will be built in Norwich. Picture: Chancerygate Chancerygate

A former bakery site has been purchased to develop 116,000sq ft of warehouse space on the outskirts of Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The site when it was owned by Allied Bakeries. Picture: Mark Shields. The site when it was owned by Allied Bakeries. Picture: Mark Shields.

The former Allied Bakeries buildings – where household names such as Kingsmill, Allinson and Sunblest were produced – in the Northern Industrial Estate have been purchased by property developer and asset management firm Chancerygate.

The developers are hoping that, with planning permission, the 4.5 acre site in the Vulcan Industrial Estate will offer freehold and leasehold units to Norfolk companies.

MORE: Your chance to buy entire contents of former Norwich restaurant

The developers will be submitting plans next month to begin the process, with the units also including space for parking, loading areas, landscaping and electric car charging points.

Chancerygate development manager, George Dickens, said: “We identified this site in Norwich as part of our ongoing expansion into well-connected, strategic regional locations across the UK.”

The site is indeed well-placed, being close to the Norwich Airport and the ring road.

Mr Dickens added: “The scheme will boost the local economy by creating new business and employment opportunities and regenerating a brownfield site with high-quality, modern industrial units.

“Our development will provide grade-A units in an area where there is significant underlying demand. We are already in discussions with a number of interested occupiers at located in and around Norwich.”

The site has been left in disarray since Allied Bakeries announced its closure in late 2017.

At the time, the company employed 49 people at the site and closed the following year.

The company said that they had chosen to move from the site in Diamond Road due to “the significant deterioration of its buildings and infrastructure”.

Director of operations at that time, Nick Law, said: “We have concluded that the investment that would be needed to modernise the site would not provide a sufficient return to the business in the long term, and as such we have announced that we are proposing to close the Norwich depot.”