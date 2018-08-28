Search

New warehouse building passes crucial stage

PUBLISHED: 15:29 05 November 2018

The mobile crane lifting the slabs into place. Picture: Rees Pryer Architects

Archant

A crucial stage of building work on a new storage and distribution building for TROX UK on Caxton Road in Thetford has been completed.

The undercroft of the new warehouse. Picture: Rees Pryer ArchitectsThe undercroft of the new warehouse. Picture: Rees Pryer Architects

The ceiling of the building’s undercroft car park has been finished with 184 floor slabs lifted into position using a mobile crane.

Darren Webb, managing director of Mixbrow Construction who are carrying out the work, said: “We knew the design would be more complex than your usual building project due to having an undercroft car park as an alternative option to the original plan.

“This created 44 bays under the new warehouse; freeing up space that was provisionally allocated elsewhere on the site.”

Around 300 cubic metres of concrete will now be poured while groundworks are carried out, before the steel frame of the building is erected and cladding fitted.

An additional canopy will also link the new facility to the existing accommodation.

The building is due for completion in February 2019.

EDP Tourism Awards
