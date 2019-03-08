Second Travelodge hotel could open in town

A hotel chain is continuing to search for sites as it plans to open a second Travelodge in a coastal town.

Earlier this year Travelodge announced plans to open another hotel in Lowestoft, which potentially would create 25 new jobs.

The chain, which opened the £2.3m Lowestoft Travelodge on Leisure Way in 2009, has selected Lowestoft as one of its key coastal locations as part of its seaside expansion programme.

The chain already has sites in Norwich, Thetford, Great Yarmouth, Cromer, Wisbech and King's Lynn, and they continue to actively look for a second hotel site, which would become the eighth in Suffolk.

The expansion programme equates to a proposed investment of £5 million and 25 new jobs within the Lowestoft community,

Travelodge - who operate 584 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain - is looking to grow its coastal hotel network with a further 26 properties in seaside resorts and coastal towns.

The group's latest seaside hotel opening, Rhyl Seafront Travelodge, is the town's first branded hotel to be located at the beach. It is also the company's ninth Local Authorities development partnership.

Tony O' Brien, Travelodge UK development director, said: "We are becoming a strong Staycation nation that likes to take lots of short breaks throughout the year rather than a traditional two-week block holiday and Suffolk is benefiting from this trend.

"The county's tourism industry has great potential for further growth and we want to be a part of this.

"Therefore we are looking for another hotel site in the idyllic seaside town, Lowestoft.

"This expansion would represent an investment of £5 million for third party investors and create 25 new jobs.

"It will also support the local economy as our research shows on average our customers spend double their room rate with local businesses which annually results in a multimillion boost for the local economy."

He added: "To kick start our search for our second hotel in Lowestoft we are writing to Lowestoft Town Council to see if we can play a pivotal role in their regeneration programmes like we have done in Rhyl.

"Investing in a low-cost hotel like Travelodge is an increasingly attractive choice, as it draws visitors, creates jobs and helps boost the local economy."