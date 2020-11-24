Search

Advanced search

Green light for new Tesco store in town centre

PUBLISHED: 12:16 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 24 November 2020

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A new Tesco Express store looks set to open its doors in a town centre – a year after the company closed a store on the same road.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick HowesThe former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

Plans for a new Tesco at the former BrightHouse Lowestoft store on London Road North, have been given the go-ahead.

An “illuminated advertisement consent” application was submitted to East Suffolk Council by Andy Horwood, on behalf of Tesco, in September.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick HowesThe former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes

Tesco also lodged proposals with the council for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting above for security” and “to install new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at the same site.

Now, all three schemes for the Tesco Express store at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft have been given the go-ahead, meaning that the new store will be unveiled a year after the closure of the former Tesco Metro store just a few hundred metres away.

The former Tesco Metro store on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: Mick HowesThe former Tesco Metro store on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre. Pictures: Mick Howes

The advertisement plans to “install two fascia signs, one projecting sign and one graphic sign” and two further proposals for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting” and “new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at “Tesco Express 105 London Road North” have been “permitted”.

The council’s delegated case officer has recommended approval of the schemes, subject to conditions.

It means the third Tesco Express store will open in the Lowestoft area, joining the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road, Oulton Broad and the ‘Hollingsworth Tesco Express’ store.

The latter was given the go-ahead by the council in January after Tesco had lodged plans for new signage at the former One Stop Hollingsworth Road mini-market store in Lowestoft, with the “non-illuminated advertisement consent” application approved under delegated powers.

The former BrightHouse Lowestoft store closed down earlier this year after the UK’s largest rent-to-own lender went into administration,

After decades serving the community the former Tesco Metro store at 119-125 London Road North had closed in Lowestoft town centre on September 28 last year.

Having remained empty ever since, a new lease of life was proposed in May this year as Lowestoft Developments Ltd unveiled a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.

These plans are still “awaiting decision” with East Suffolk Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I want to keep it’ Owner of historic pub that’s been up for sale for a year

Inside the spectacular holiday let that comes with the pub. Pic: Red Lion

‘A hidden gem’: Historic butchers brand up for sale

Sam Cole is selling Hutson's to focus on the fishmonger arm of the company. Picture: Sam Cole Foods

Shops, gyms, pubs reopen and fans back into football as PM says lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears via video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Three more coronavirus patient deaths at Norfolk hospital

Three more patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

Donation to project using education to protect girls from human traffickers

President of the Rotary Club of Norwich St Edmund, Malcolm Goodson, presenting a cheque for £1,600 to Lynne Symonds. Picture: Wulugu Project