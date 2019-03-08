See a sneak preview of the new Strangers coffee shop

Alex Sargeant and Will Maddocks at Strangers. Pic: Archant

The new Strangers coffee shop is fast taking shape opposite John Lewis in Norwich - with the owners hoping to open by Monday.

Strangers in Dove Street. Pic: Archant Strangers in Dove Street. Pic: Archant

Strangers, which has a roastery in Dove Street and a coffee shop in Pottergate, is expanding out of the Lanes opening in a former shop in All Saints Green.

Since announcing their move earlier this week, work has been going on in the new shop unit, formerly occupied by Clever Dicks hair salon and coffee house.

The new Strangers coffee shop in All Saints Green, opposite John Lewis. Pic: Strangers The new Strangers coffee shop in All Saints Green, opposite John Lewis. Pic: Strangers

The familiar Strangers black and white signage and logo is now in place both above the window and on the wall with the door and window frames painted black. The firm posted a photograph on Instagram saying 'Coming in with the goods' showing boxes piled up outside on the pavement and the message: 'New shop hopefully open by Monday.'

Owner Alex Sargeant earlier this week said the firm was also opening a 'grab and go' takeaway coffee shop as a pop-up in the Back of the Inns before Christmas.

Right now they are focusing on the new coffee shop which will offer light bites as well as keeping their roastery and other coffee shop going in the Lanes too.

Alex said they had taken on more staff recently who had been trained and will go in the new shop.