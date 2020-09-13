‘Bigger and better’ store to open in new town centre location

A new look The Works store in Lowestoft ahead of its official opening. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A popular town centre retailer is making final preparations ahead of unveiling a larger store in a new location.

The Works is moving to new, larger premises after a decade in its current store in Lowestoft town centre.

The discount retail chain, which offers a range of products including books, art supplies, crafts, games and stationery, had been based at 108 London Road North in Lowestoft for 10 years.

But in the week ahead, staff will be making the short journey to a new town centre venue as The Works Lowestoft is unveiled in the former Clintons store at 77/79 London Road North.

The new store will open at 9am on Thursday, September 17.

Becky Crossman, supervisor at The Works Lowestoft, said: “We have been based up here for 10 years, but have always been keen to move to a bigger store.

“The staff are all really, really excited to go over there.

“It is something nice for the high street – a positive change.”

With Clintons closing its Lowestoft store during the Covid-19 lockdown, after a review of leases within its portfolio, The Works expressed an interest in the vacant site.

Ms Crossman added: “We had been interested in that plot as there were rumours for quite a while that Clintons could be backing out, so we put our foot in the door and we got the news that we could move just after lockdown.

“We will now (re)open bigger and better in our new location this coming week and we are all so excited!”

With six staff members set to move to the “shiny new store”, she added: “The new store is just over double the size – its huge.

“The stockroom over there is the size of our previous store so we will now be able to offer a lot more variety.

“There’s so much cool new stock we think it will be absolutely wonderful.”

The regional manager and area manager for The Works are expected to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new store on Thursday morning,

“Hopefully we will get a few people turn out,” Ms Crossman added.

“A lot of people have told us that they are super excited about the new store and it is a really nice, positive change for the high street.”