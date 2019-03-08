New Starbucks offering free drinks on opening day

A new Starbucks is opening in a Norfolk town, and offering free drinks to celebrate.

The new Starbucks Drive Thru store will open at 8 am on Friday, July 19, on Heath Road in Snetterton, joined by local charity partner EACH (East Anglia's Children's Hospices).

To celebrate the opening customers will be given a token for a free drink during the weekend of July 20 and 21, which can be exchanged for any tall hot or cold menu item.

The drive through, run by the Starbucks franchisee EG Group, will create 15 new jobs in the area, including barista and management roles.

Mo Tayab, Head of Starbucks at EG Group said the team was excited for the opening and looking forward to working with EACH.

The coffee shop will be open Monday to Friday 6:00 am - 8:00 pm, Saturday 07:00 am - 20:00 pm and Sunday 08:00 am - 20:00 pm.