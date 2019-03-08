Search

Owners of new Norwich Market stall bringing 'unusual' magazines to the city

PUBLISHED: 15:01 23 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 23 June 2019

Kirstie Millar and Theo Ingalls will open pop-up stall Nobody on Norwich Market next month. Photo: Submitted

Kirstie Millar and Theo Ingalls will open pop-up stall Nobody on Norwich Market next month. Photo: Submitted

A new stall offering an antidote to phone screens is popping up on Norwich Market next month.

Norwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLYNorwich Market and Gentlemans Walk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Publisher Kirstie Millar and graphic designer husband, Theo Inglis, will launch independent magazine store 'Nobody' on Norwich Market on July 21.

The stall will champion a range of publications from local and international writers, as well as books and artwork from Norfolk-based creatives.

Ms Millar said the pop-up shop was inspired by her search to find independent magazines in Norwich after moving from London to complete a Masters degree at the UEA.

She said: "Norwich is an exciting, creative place full of people interested in art, design and literature. It struck me that their interests are not being served at the moment, so we wanted to give them a place to find unusual, hard to find publications from the US."

The publisher said there had been resurgence in the magazine business in recent years, fuelled by peoples' desire to escape the online realm through material objects.

The owners said their stock list would feature magazines such as poetry anthology, hotdog, and Ms Millar's own publication Ache, which examines women's bodies in illness.

The temporary stall will launch on July 21, operating from its position at stall 13 until August 21.

Mr Inglis said the pair had designed a simple, minimalistic aesthetic for the interior.

He said: "We want to highlight the objects on sale with plain, light displays. It's a temporary stall so everything has to be DIY - we are currently working out how to build shelves."

Ms Millar added: "The shop is about these well made magazines. There's something special about turning off your phone and laptop and holding a beautiful object that you can get stuck into. It's slower and calmer; you can take it in at your own pace."

As well as the Nobody shop, a website with information about the products and related events will be available to browse.

Ms Millar said she hoped to bring artists, writers and designers from across the UK to the city to give talks and discussions.

For more information visit the Nobody Norwich Twitter.

