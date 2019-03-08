Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Norwich City announces new sleeve deal with creator of 'Best Fiends' mobile game

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 03 July 2019

The new sleeve partner with Norwich City. Pic: NCFC

The new sleeve partner with Norwich City. Pic: NCFC

Norwich City has revealed its first-ever Premier League sleeve partner, Seriously Digital Entertainment, creator of the award-winning worldwide hit mobile game Best Fiends.

This expanded deal with Seriously Digital Entertainment builds on the successful partnership between the two parties from the 2015-16 Premier League season, which marked the first time a mobile game company sponsored a top-flight club.

It comes after the club announced a record breaking shirt sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm Dafabet on Monday. British online gambling firm LeoVegas had its logo on the front of City's shirts for the past two seasons but Dafabet are assuming the front of shirt sponsorship in a new three year deal.

This followed the announcement also of a renewed commercial partnership with Norwich retailer Jarrold.

MORE: Boss of Bullards declares: 'I never plan to be bored again'

On the sleeve deal, Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City, said: "We're so pleased to have our friends from Seriously Digital Entertainment back on board with Norwich City for our return to the Premier League.

"The sleeve badge is the first one we've ever had and, with Best Fiends, it's also the first character ever to feature permanently on a Premier League shirt, which is incredibly exciting."

Philip Hickey, EVP marketing at Seriously Digital Entertainment, said: "Norwich City has a dedicated fanbase, just like Best Fiends, as well as a strong commitment to family-friendly fun. We can't wait to kick off our partnership with Norwich City and for the Best Fiends brand to be part of the Canaries."

City supporters can look forward to some fun initiatives planned for the season including a first of its kind charitable campaign. More details on this are to be announced soon.

The Best Fiends sleeve badge will feature on all Norwich City home, away and third shirts, including adult and junior replica kits.

Norwich City's new home kit, featuring the logo, will be revealed at 9am on Saturday, July 6.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

City announce signing of Belgium U21 centre-back Bushiri

Norwich City have signed Belgium U21 defender Rocky Bushiri Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Oliveira, Marshall and Husband left out as Canaries announce Premier League squad numbers

Ben Marshall is one of the fringe players at Norwich City who hasn't initially been given a first-team squad number Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

School children get back to nature in their new woodland classroom

Pupils from Scole Primary School in the woodland classroom with some of the leaf shape lanterns they have made. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists