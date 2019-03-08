Norwich City announces new sleeve deal with creator of 'Best Fiends' mobile game

The new sleeve partner with Norwich City. Pic: NCFC

Norwich City has revealed its first-ever Premier League sleeve partner, Seriously Digital Entertainment, creator of the award-winning worldwide hit mobile game Best Fiends.

This expanded deal with Seriously Digital Entertainment builds on the successful partnership between the two parties from the 2015-16 Premier League season, which marked the first time a mobile game company sponsored a top-flight club.

It comes after the club announced a record breaking shirt sponsorship deal with Asian betting firm Dafabet on Monday. British online gambling firm LeoVegas had its logo on the front of City's shirts for the past two seasons but Dafabet are assuming the front of shirt sponsorship in a new three year deal.

This followed the announcement also of a renewed commercial partnership with Norwich retailer Jarrold.

On the sleeve deal, Ben Kensell, chief operating officer at Norwich City, said: "We're so pleased to have our friends from Seriously Digital Entertainment back on board with Norwich City for our return to the Premier League.

"The sleeve badge is the first one we've ever had and, with Best Fiends, it's also the first character ever to feature permanently on a Premier League shirt, which is incredibly exciting."

Philip Hickey, EVP marketing at Seriously Digital Entertainment, said: "Norwich City has a dedicated fanbase, just like Best Fiends, as well as a strong commitment to family-friendly fun. We can't wait to kick off our partnership with Norwich City and for the Best Fiends brand to be part of the Canaries."

City supporters can look forward to some fun initiatives planned for the season including a first of its kind charitable campaign. More details on this are to be announced soon.

The Best Fiends sleeve badge will feature on all Norwich City home, away and third shirts, including adult and junior replica kits.

Norwich City's new home kit, featuring the logo, will be revealed at 9am on Saturday, July 6.

