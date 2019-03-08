Former Norwich City boss lands new role

The former managing director of Norwich City has landed a top job at Anglian Home Improvements.

Steve Stone, who was appointed managing director of the club in 2017, was previously the Canaries' finance director and also held senior roles at Gala Bingo.

He made a surprise exit from the club in October last year after winning over the fans having been open-minded about introducing rail seats to Carrow Road and improving supporters' matchday experience.

Mr Stone said: "Joining Anglian will not only give me the opportunity to play a part in the growth of a business which is a key contributor to the Norwich economy, I will also be in a position to help the firm strengthen its position as a leading national home improvements brand.

"I am looking forward to working with the board and the wider team as we continue to build a solid future for Anglian."

Mr Stone's arrival comes after the appointment of its new executive chairman, Peter Mottershead.

Mr Mottershead added: "We are delighted to welcome Mr Stone to Anglian.

"He is a vastly experienced financial professional who has demonstrated business leadership qualities of the highest calibre in his previous roles. "Mr Stone is clearly aligned with the board's vision for Anglian and I am sure his contribution will be key to our future success."

Anglian Home Improvements have recently been locked in a over a dispute with their workers over reductions to hours.

The company put forward plans in June to cut pay and hire agency staff to take over the duties of their in-house employees.