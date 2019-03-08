Search

Advanced search

$imgalt

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

PUBLISHED: 15:19 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 05 July 2019

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The former managing director of Norwich City has landed a top job at Anglian Home Improvements.

Steve Stone, who was appointed managing director of the club in 2017, was previously the Canaries' finance director and also held senior roles at Gala Bingo.

He made a surprise exit from the club in October last year after winning over the fans having been open-minded about introducing rail seats to Carrow Road and improving supporters' matchday experience.

Mr Stone said: "Joining Anglian will not only give me the opportunity to play a part in the growth of a business which is a key contributor to the Norwich economy, I will also be in a position to help the firm strengthen its position as a leading national home improvements brand.

You may also want to watch:

"I am looking forward to working with the board and the wider team as we continue to build a solid future for Anglian."

Mr Stone's arrival comes after the appointment of its new executive chairman, Peter Mottershead.

Mr Mottershead added: "We are delighted to welcome Mr Stone to Anglian.

"He is a vastly experienced financial professional who has demonstrated business leadership qualities of the highest calibre in his previous roles. "Mr Stone is clearly aligned with the board's vision for Anglian and I am sure his contribution will be key to our future success."

Anglian Home Improvements have recently been locked in a over a dispute with their workers over reductions to hours.

The company put forward plans in June to cut pay and hire agency staff to take over the duties of their in-house employees.

Most Read

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

First look inside MasterChef finalist’s new Norwich restaurant

Oliver Boon is opening a brand new Italian restaurant called Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Scottish winger Fitzpatrick finally joins Norwich City as U23 squad overhaul continues

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick has joined Norwich City Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA

RAF Tornados return to their original home

Five Tornados returned to their original home at RAF Honington in various pieces by road with the assistance of the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron (JARTS). Picture: RAF Honington

Dog ban sign destroyed one day after it is erected

An undamaged dog ban sign at the other end of Millenium Park PICTURE: Archant

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists