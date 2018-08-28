New pub and two new Costa cafes to open at Norwich Airport

Norwich Airport's new duty free store Image: Jason Clark Archant

A pub and two new Costa cafes will be coming to Norwich Airport, thanks in part to a new partnership with The Restaurant Group.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The airport has announced the TRG Concessions, which is part of the group, has been chosen open new outlets as part of ongoing plans to transform the airport’s retail and catering offering.

The current two Cafe Oasis shops will be replaced with a new Navigator pub, but coffee-lovers won’t miss out thanks to the new Costa additions.

The site has recently been boosted by further investment from WH Smith, which has opened a new airside store and refurbished its landside shop.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “This is fantastic news for passengers. TRG has over 25 years’ experience of providing exceptional hospitality to the travelling public and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to bring these exciting food and drink brands to Norwich Airport.

“On the retail side we now have a brand new WH Smith shop airside and their landside store has just completed a major refit - both look great. These developments follow the opening of our new duty free store in June, offering passengers even more choice.”