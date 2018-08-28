Search

Advanced search

New pub and two new Costa cafes to open at Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 08:54 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:54 04 December 2018

Norwich Airport's new duty free store Image: Jason Clark

Norwich Airport's new duty free store Image: Jason Clark

Archant

A pub and two new Costa cafes will be coming to Norwich Airport, thanks in part to a new partnership with The Restaurant Group.

Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The airport has announced the TRG Concessions, which is part of the group, has been chosen open new outlets as part of ongoing plans to transform the airport’s retail and catering offering.

The current two Cafe Oasis shops will be replaced with a new Navigator pub, but coffee-lovers won’t miss out thanks to the new Costa additions.

The site has recently been boosted by further investment from WH Smith, which has opened a new airside store and refurbished its landside shop.

Richard Pace, managing director of Norwich Airport, said: “This is fantastic news for passengers. TRG has over 25 years’ experience of providing exceptional hospitality to the travelling public and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to bring these exciting food and drink brands to Norwich Airport.

“On the retail side we now have a brand new WH Smith shop airside and their landside store has just completed a major refit - both look great. These developments follow the opening of our new duty free store in June, offering passengers even more choice.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don’t wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

The Best Employers

cover

Enjoy the
Best Employers
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hundreds more wind turbines could be coming to Norfolk and Suffolk coast

The Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, off the north Norfolk coast. Picture: IAN BURT

Norwich smart lock creators celebrate full crowd funder backing in just 23 minutes

(From left) Geotekk founders James Sheppard and Matthew Leach. Picture: Geotekk

Convenience store chain McColl, which has more than 20 stores across Norfolk, issues profit warning

McColl's on Colman Road in Norwich. Photo: Google Streetview

Video ‘It is terribly sad for the whole of Norwich’: Staff plead with House of Fraser boss to save store

House of Fraser owner and Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United Football Club. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide