Edith Cavell steakhouse owner to open new restaurant

PUBLISHED: 13:52 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 03 April 2019

Owners of the Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland, Norwich are opening a new site in Cawston. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Owners of the Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland, Norwich are opening a new site in Cawston. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The owner of Norwich steakhouse, Prime at the Edith Cavell, is opening a new venue in a north Norfolk pub.

The Edith Cavell bar and restaurant in Tombland, Norwich are opening a second site. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Ben Edwards is joining forces with chef Michal Szczerbinski to open #SteakInTheStix at the Ratcatchers in Cawston.

The pub has recently been renovated, with the pair hoping to expand their offering and bring in more customers.

“People seemed to enjoy what we’re doing in the city with Prime but we’re pretty limited on space. It’s frustrating to have to turn so many people away. Opening a steakhouse in the country seemed like natural progression,” said Mr Edwards.

Graham Byrne, left, and Glenn Tuck at the Ratcatchers last year after its refurbishment. Picture: David BaleGraham Byrne, left, and Glenn Tuck at the Ratcatchers last year after its refurbishment. Picture: David Bale

“We’ve already got a great relationship with local suppliers in the area and know we can secure the quality of steak our customers love. Unlike Prime, we won’t be using the hot rock cooking concept and I’m excited to see what people make of it.”

Alongside the steak dishes, the restaurant will serve contemporary British classic cuisine with a twist.

Mr Szczerbinski, who has made his home in Norwich, has cooked in restaurants around Europe and is passionate about incorporating Norfolk produce into his dishes.

He said: “There are so many great producers in this region, as a chef you’re spoilt for choice. Norfolk is unrivaled for the quality and variety of ingredients we’ve got at our disposal.

“We’re with walking distance of our suppliers, you can’t get fresher than that. I’m looking forward to incorporating those seasonal elements in our meals.”

The restaurant, which is due to open the last week of April, will bring a flurry of new jobs to the area.

The business is looking for front and back of house staff, with 10 positions available, three with a spacious live-in opportunity on the premises.

For more information, contact info@theratcatcherscawston.co.uk

