New pound shop on its way to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:37 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 12 June 2019

One Below is opening up in the former Poundworld store in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A new discount store is set to open in King's Lynn.

One Below has taken over the former Poundworld unit in the Vancouver Quarter.

Signs in the windows say the shop, whose shelves are being stacked by staff, is set to open on Friday morning.

One Below has been set up by Poundworld's founder Chris Edwards. Poundworld - sold by Mr Edwards in 2015 - closed its 350 stores after it went into administration last summer.

Mr Edwards is pledging to open 100 stores this year. Many will be on sites previously occupied by Poundworld. It pledges to stock 5,000 lines priced at £1 or less.

It comes a month after discount chain Food Warehouse opened on the Hardwick Retail Park in Lynn.

Nearby clothing chain H&M is expected to open its new store in a few weeks' time.

