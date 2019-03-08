Search

Maker of Kettle Chips unveil new flavours of popcorn

PUBLISHED: 12:04 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 11 November 2019

Kettle Foods UK boss Ashley Hicks. Pic: Archant library

The makers of Norwich-based Kettle Chips, renowned for their unusual flavours, have branched out into creating some new varieties of popcorn.

Metcalfe's skinny popcorn, made by Kettle Foods from its Bowthorpe base, has just revealed two new flavours of 'Popcorn Jumbles' a 'totally new popcorn experience.'

Jumbles uses real fruit pieces with its butterfly popcorn and comes in two new flavours; Toffee Apple and Eton Mess. Reminiscent of the much-loved traditional treat, toffee apple lovers can now munch on toffee and caramel-coated popcorn jumbled up with slices of dried apple, without a thought about calories.

Or the Eton Mess flavour offers strawberry pieces and crunchy meringue shells mingled with strawberry-coated popcorn replicating the British summer favourite dessert - but lighter in calories.

The new flavours of Metcalfe's popcorn just announced. Pic: Metcalfe's/Yellow ImagesThe new flavours of Metcalfe's popcorn just announced. Pic: Metcalfe's/Yellow Images

Both popcorn flavours are gluten-free, suitable for vegetarians, high in fibre and made without artificial flavours and colours. The Toffee Apple flavour is 107 kcals per portion and Eton Mess, 80 kcals.

A spokeswoman from Metcalfe's said: "Metcalfe's innovation team, the original creators of the beloved Sweet n' Salt flavouring, had the envious task of recreating these classic favourites. They've taken popcorn to a whole new level by scattering it with scrumptious little surprises.

"Made with the very best butterfly popcorn, this new shareable snack is a lusciously light substitute to those calorific chocolate share bags, making them perfect for movie nights, Christmas gatherings and even summer picnics, although you may not want to share."

Metcalfe's Popcorn Jumbles are available at Sainsbury's priced £1.79.

Kettle Foods, which is to be bought by Valeo Foods Group early next year, recently unveiled its Christmas flavour of Kettle Chips; truffled cheese with sparkling wine, teaming up with Winbirri vineyard in Surlingham.

Other unsual flavours of its crisps include white stilton and cranberry relish and cheshire cheese, red wine and cranberry. However, up to now, the Metcalfe's popcorns have come in regular flavours such as 'cinema sweet' and 'sweet n' salt.

