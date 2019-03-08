Search

Vision for 1920s theme at proposed new over-25s bar

PUBLISHED: 10:22 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 29 October 2019

China Inn, on Prince of Wales Road, and Aidan Mahon (inset). Photo: Google and Ella Wilkinson

A bid for a new 1920s bar for over-25s has drawn both support and concern from its neighbours.

The plans for a new chapter for the China Inn takeaway on the corner of Prince of Wales Road and Cathedral Street were revealed earlier this year.

While they have been submitted to Norwich City Council, officers are yet to make a recommendation to councillors on its fate.

In planning papers published on its website, potential operator Aidan Mahon said: "I have been in the industry 30 years and pride myself on revitalising and refurbishing beautiful old buildings and bringing them back to their former glory... I did this in Australia for five/six years and have done it in Norwich since 2000."

Projects he has overseen in recent years include Delaney's, The Hog and Armour, The Dog House and, most recently, The Butcher Bhoy, which opened last year.

The letter also revealed more details on the venue, saying it would be a 1920s-style bar, employing 20 to 25 people.

Mr Mahon wrote: "One of the main issues of the Prince of Wales Road in my opinion is that none of these other establishments operate during the day, hence giving the street a name as a night time area which I feel is unfair and not entirely true.

"It has one of the major footfalls through the city, is the route to the train station and has a lot of offices on it, which I feel will all gain from our planning application."

Comments on the plans, lodged by DAV Property Limited, include support from a nearby hotel, who said it would give them somewhere to send visiting couples, and 12 businesses who submitted letters together, saying they backed the plans as long as "external noise" was kept to a minimum.

The city council's economic development team also said the applicants have "significant experience and a strong track record".

But concerns were also raised, including from Norfolk police's architectural liaison team, who said they needed more information on "proposed crime prevention measures" for the scheme.

Another person, who lives on Cathedral Street, said another bar would add to existing noise problems and "disturb the peace", raising particular concern over a proposed outside area.

The building is currently home to China Inn and another takeaway Peter Pan, at the rear of the building, which is now closed.

