Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Would you like to work in this grand Tudor mansion?

PUBLISHED: 16:13 24 April 2019

How about working at this palatial mansion which dates to Tudor times? Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

How about working at this palatial mansion which dates to Tudor times? Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

Archant

A Norfolk stately home, once the base of Lotus Formula One cars, is opening a new tearoom and office space for firms who want to work in opulence.

The office lets, along with a new wedding venture and a tearoom called The Orangery opening next month are all ways of keeping Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, flourishing, says its manager. Without such schemes, large homes like this, too big for the modern family, may have fallen into disuse.

The venue is set in 36 acres with manicured lawns, a cricket pitch and angler's lake.

MORE: 'It's so much more than a place where you go to die.'

Martin Church, manager for the hall, which was once owned by the Duke of Westminster and later by Team Lotus owner, the late Colin Chapman, said: “We let offices to a number of diverse businesses and it's a vital way of creating revenue streams to enable properties like this to survive.

Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Archant.Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Archant.

“We have 24,000 sq ft of space and are currently 85% let so we have five-six offices available, all situated within 36 acres of palatial grounds and plenty of parking. It's great to see small businesses start up in one room and then expand into two or three offices, people love it here.”

The hall, which dates to Tudor times but was largely rebuilt in the Victorian era following a fire, offers office suites boasting period features such as fireplaces and some have large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the grounds. However, they come with one modern essential – high speed fibre optic broadband.

Over its history, the hall was a US air force before before being bought by the Duke of Westminster in 1948 and then it became a prep school in the 1960s before Colin Chapman bought it in 1970. It is still in the ownership of the Chapman family.

Firms which have relocated there are diverse from a children's nursery to Adella Bridal, which has just opened a lavish new showroom, tech firms and include Chattsbrook Vehicle and Asset Finance. Adrian Brooks, MD, said: “We chose the location deliberately, both because of the heritage of Lotus cars but also for the peaceful location and the space for us to hold events.” In fact this firm is holding a 'cars and coffee' charity show on Saturday from 10am when 70 cars from classics to supercars will be on show.

The stained glass window is just one of many period features at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.The stained glass window is just one of many period features at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

The hall has also just agreed a new partnership with wedding and events planner Softley Events. You can use their services if you have a wedding at the venue, situated in a marquee on the lawn. The hall otherwise is not open to the general public except for its new tea room, The Orangery, which opens following the closure of the Piano Tearoom there in January.

Martin added: “We are really excited by the changes taking place here at the hall. Ketteringham is such an outstanding location and we want to see more people discovering it's charms. It looks set to be a really exciting summer for us.”

A wedding open day is being held at the hall on Sunday, April 28 between 11am and 3pm.

Ketteringham Hall is situated in 36 acres with a lake, cricket pitch and manicured lawns. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.Ketteringham Hall is situated in 36 acres with a lake, cricket pitch and manicured lawns. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

The Walpole office at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.The Walpole office at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

Hold your board meetings in style at the Walpole suite at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.Hold your board meetings in style at the Walpole suite at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

Fancy working here? Offices are available to let at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.Fancy working here? Offices are available to let at Ketteringham Hall. Pic: Ketteringham Hall.

Most Read

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Morrisons evacuated and charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade

A bomb disposal unit at a Norwich charity shop because of fears a donation of military equipment contained a live grenade. Picture Archant.

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It’s a nightmare from about tea time onwards’ - what it’s like to live where the NDR has increased traffic

The final stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick opened in April 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

‘It did make all the adults laugh’ - Family’s amusement over Tesco Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read

Motorcyclist who died in Norfolk crash is named

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: ARCHANT.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrest made after supermarket staff threatened with crowbar

A man has been arrested after threatening staff at Morrisons in Fakenham with a crowbar. Picture: Chris Bishop

School trip cancelled due to uncertainty over Brexit

Aylsham High School. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

More than 60 new homes to be built in village near Norwich as council gives green light

A map showing where dozens of new homes are to be built in Cringleford. Picture: Google

Three people banned from Norwich hotel after altercation at Only Fools and Horses themed party

The Mercure Hotel in Norwich where the altercation happened. Picture Google.

‘There have been tears’: Norwich cafe shuts blaming Westlegate closure

Shaun Rignall, manager of Mindoro on Westlegate, Norwich. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists