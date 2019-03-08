Would you like to work in this grand Tudor mansion?

How about working at this palatial mansion which dates to Tudor times?

A Norfolk stately home, once the base of Lotus Formula One cars, is opening a new tearoom and office space for firms who want to work in opulence.

The office lets, along with a new wedding venture and a tearoom called The Orangery opening next month are all ways of keeping Ketteringham Hall, near Wymondham, flourishing, says its manager. Without such schemes, large homes like this, too big for the modern family, may have fallen into disuse.

The venue is set in 36 acres with manicured lawns, a cricket pitch and angler's lake.

Martin Church, manager for the hall, which was once owned by the Duke of Westminster and later by Team Lotus owner, the late Colin Chapman, said: “We let offices to a number of diverse businesses and it's a vital way of creating revenue streams to enable properties like this to survive.

“We have 24,000 sq ft of space and are currently 85% let so we have five-six offices available, all situated within 36 acres of palatial grounds and plenty of parking. It's great to see small businesses start up in one room and then expand into two or three offices, people love it here.”

The hall, which dates to Tudor times but was largely rebuilt in the Victorian era following a fire, offers office suites boasting period features such as fireplaces and some have large floor to ceiling windows overlooking the grounds. However, they come with one modern essential – high speed fibre optic broadband.

Over its history, the hall was a US air force before before being bought by the Duke of Westminster in 1948 and then it became a prep school in the 1960s before Colin Chapman bought it in 1970. It is still in the ownership of the Chapman family.

Firms which have relocated there are diverse from a children's nursery to Adella Bridal, which has just opened a lavish new showroom, tech firms and include Chattsbrook Vehicle and Asset Finance. Adrian Brooks, MD, said: “We chose the location deliberately, both because of the heritage of Lotus cars but also for the peaceful location and the space for us to hold events.” In fact this firm is holding a 'cars and coffee' charity show on Saturday from 10am when 70 cars from classics to supercars will be on show.

The hall has also just agreed a new partnership with wedding and events planner Softley Events. You can use their services if you have a wedding at the venue, situated in a marquee on the lawn. The hall otherwise is not open to the general public except for its new tea room, The Orangery, which opens following the closure of the Piano Tearoom there in January.

Martin added: “We are really excited by the changes taking place here at the hall. Ketteringham is such an outstanding location and we want to see more people discovering it's charms. It looks set to be a really exciting summer for us.”

A wedding open day is being held at the hall on Sunday, April 28 between 11am and 3pm.

