Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available

New Spanish bistro to open in premises of former Don Pepe restaurant

PUBLISHED: 16:40 14 October 2019

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant

A new Spanish-style restaurant is under construction in the same Norwich venue as a much-loved, former bistro run by couple from Spain.

Work is currently going on at the new Don Txoko restaurant in the venue formerly run as the Don Pepe Spanish restaurant. Pic: ArchantWork is currently going on at the new Don Txoko restaurant in the venue formerly run as the Don Pepe Spanish restaurant. Pic: Archant

When Don Pepe closed after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine in that location. But now a new restaurant Don Txoko, offering Basque Country style food is to open soon with work currently going on to transform the building.The firm's dishes went down a storm when it cooked steaks on a stall at the Norwich Lanes fayre back in July, selling 30kg of 40 day dry-aged Galician sirloin, from an area of north-western Spain. At the new restaurant they will be offering a small tapas menu but focusing on cooking 'well sourced meat, fish and vegetables over a wood grill.'

MORE: Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Inside the old Don Pepe restaurant. Pic: ArchantInside the old Don Pepe restaurant. Pic: Archant

But if you are wondering how it's pronounced, the 'TX' is like a 'TCH' according to their social media posts. When this newspaper contacted them to find out more, the new owners were remaining tight-lipped over the opening details, preferring to keep some 'intrigue' for customers.

Don Pepe closed back in June when its owners Maria and Jose Millan decided to retire. In 32 years, they kept the menu the same, as well as the interior with customers loving the authentic Spanish cuisine and warm welcome by the hosts.

Don Txoko is creating a new-look restaurant; gone are the burgundy sun blinds and the drapes which used to hang in the window of the Don Pepe restaurant. Instead, the outside has been painted a dark grey and work is going on inside with an exposed brick wall on the right and some cool neon signs on the opposite wall.

The old Don Pepe restaurant on St Benedicts Street. Pic: ArchantThe old Don Pepe restaurant on St Benedicts Street. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Work is going on to transform the old Don Pepe Spanish restaurant into the new Don Txoko restaurant, also serving Spanish cuisine. Pic: ArchantWork is going on to transform the old Don Pepe Spanish restaurant into the new Don Txoko restaurant, also serving Spanish cuisine. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Norfolk and Waveney. Picture Met Office.

PrimEVIL review: Halloween attraction back better and scarier than ever

PrimEvil 2019 at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Credit: PrimEvil

New Spanish bistro to open in premises of former Don Pepe restaurant

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists