New Spanish bistro to open in premises of former Don Pepe restaurant

The former Don Pepe restaurant owners, Maria and Jose Millan. Pic: Archant

A new Spanish-style restaurant is under construction in the same Norwich venue as a much-loved, former bistro run by couple from Spain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work is currently going on at the new Don Txoko restaurant in the venue formerly run as the Don Pepe Spanish restaurant. Pic: Archant Work is currently going on at the new Don Txoko restaurant in the venue formerly run as the Don Pepe Spanish restaurant. Pic: Archant

When Don Pepe closed after 32 years of trading in St Benedicts Street, it was a blow to fans of Spanish cuisine in that location. But now a new restaurant Don Txoko, offering Basque Country style food is to open soon with work currently going on to transform the building.The firm's dishes went down a storm when it cooked steaks on a stall at the Norwich Lanes fayre back in July, selling 30kg of 40 day dry-aged Galician sirloin, from an area of north-western Spain. At the new restaurant they will be offering a small tapas menu but focusing on cooking 'well sourced meat, fish and vegetables over a wood grill.'

MORE: Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Inside the old Don Pepe restaurant. Pic: Archant Inside the old Don Pepe restaurant. Pic: Archant

But if you are wondering how it's pronounced, the 'TX' is like a 'TCH' according to their social media posts. When this newspaper contacted them to find out more, the new owners were remaining tight-lipped over the opening details, preferring to keep some 'intrigue' for customers.

Don Pepe closed back in June when its owners Maria and Jose Millan decided to retire. In 32 years, they kept the menu the same, as well as the interior with customers loving the authentic Spanish cuisine and warm welcome by the hosts.

Don Txoko is creating a new-look restaurant; gone are the burgundy sun blinds and the drapes which used to hang in the window of the Don Pepe restaurant. Instead, the outside has been painted a dark grey and work is going on inside with an exposed brick wall on the right and some cool neon signs on the opposite wall.

The old Don Pepe restaurant on St Benedicts Street. Pic: Archant The old Don Pepe restaurant on St Benedicts Street. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch: