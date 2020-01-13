Search

Advanced search

Video

New French bistro set to open early next week serving classic dishes

PUBLISHED: 12:55 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 13 January 2020

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A new French bistro is set to open in the Norwich Lanes next week, with its owners saying it will focus on authentic, simple dishes.

First look inside L'hexagone, the new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonFirst look inside L'hexagone, the new French bistro in the Norwich lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield hope to open L'Hexagone - the nickname of France for French people, due to its shape - on Lower Goat Lane, in the former Norwich Gift Emporium home, early next week.

The couple, who have two children, say they will bring family French food to the bistro, including Mr Aubrit's grandmother's French onion soup recipe, beef bourguignon, French roast chicken and steak frites.

Mrs Aubrit-Layfield, 35, said the pair met at a restaurant in France where her now-husband worked, and began a long-distance relationship which eventually saw Mr Aubrit move to England in 2017.

A sneak preview inside new French bistro L'hexagone. Picture: Ella WilkinsonA sneak preview inside new French bistro L'hexagone. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It was never a case of if he opened his own restaurant, it was when," she said. "I have had jobs in hospitality and when you see that passion in someone you want to be involved."

Cooking runs in the family for chef Mr Aubrit - his mother was a cook and his uncle a butcher, and that family history has influenced his menu.

"It's what I love," he said, "it's in my blood. I remember being with my grandmother and her cooking the onion soup and the smell of that.

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the lanes. Picture: Ella WilkinsonGemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit are opening a new French bistro in the lanes. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"I've had people ask when I'm going to open somewhere, but we wanted to find the right place and not rush it, and Norwich is lovely."

The couple, who have sons Leo, nine, and Louis, five, said they'd been given a warm welcome from fellow traders in the city, and said the Lanes was a "lovely thing to be a part of".

They said they had also been supported along the way by enterprise agency Nwes, which offered support on their business plan.

Gemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit will open L'Hexagone next week. Picture: Ella WilkinsonGemma Aubrit-Layfield and Thomas Aubrit will open L'Hexagone next week. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

While their opening times are yet to be fully pinned down, the pair - who will initially run and staff the restaurant on their own - will serve a breakfast menu from 9am, which will be made up of pastries and croque monsieur and madame sandwiches.

A lunchtime bistro menu will follow, and later on in the week they will open in the evening too, before closing on Sundays.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Paddy’s Premier League debate

Ben Godfrey is back in full training ahead of Norwich City's Premier League showdown against Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mum who revealed brain tumour in heartbreaking video dies days after turning 50

Norfolk mum Samantha Last, from Diss, was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour after being taken to hospital with a 'splitting' headache. Picture: Samantha Last

Revealed: Shut luxury hotel’s long history of financial problems

Jane Scrivens of Lenwade House Hotel pictured in 2011. Two companies registered at the hotel were put into liquidation in 2013 and 2017 owing thousands of pounds. Picture: Adrian Judd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists