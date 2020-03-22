New Look staff asked to take voluntary unpaid leave as stores temporarily close

New Look has temporarily closed all of its stores, and has asked if any staff will voluntarily take unpaid leave for up to four weeks.

The women’s fashion retailer has two sites in Norwich, two in Great Yarmouth, and one in King’s Lynn.

It also has two just over the border in Suffolk – in Beccles and Lowestoft.

New Look made the announcement last night that it would be closing from then onwards.

A spokesman for New Look said: “As the coronavirus situation continues to impact all our lives, we find ourselves making daily changes to ensure the ongoing safety and wellbeing of all of our customers and store colleagues.

“So, to keep our customers and colleagues safe, we have made the decision to temporarily close all our 480 stores in the United Kingdom.

“However, newlook.com is open as usual and deliveries to your home and Collect+ locations remain available. We want to do all we can to make things easier for you during this difficult time, so we have also extended our refund policy to 90 days to help.

“These are unchartered territories for all of us and we thank you for your continued support during this time.

“Stay safe, look after each other, and we will keep you updated on the reopening of our stores.”

The spokesman added: “To help ease the impact of coronavirus on the business, we have asked if colleagues would consider voluntarily taking unpaid leave for up to four weeks or to work reduced hours temporarily.”