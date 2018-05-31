Search

Advanced search

New lease rules do not guarantee rent holiday

PUBLISHED: 09:30 29 April 2020

Many are wondering what their obligations are to landlords during the coronavirus lockdown. Guy Gowing explains Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many are wondering what their obligations are to landlords during the coronavirus lockdown. Guy Gowing explains Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The coronavirus lockdown has raised some questions about tenants’ obligations to pay rent. Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys, offers some expert advice.

A commercial property lease is a legally binding agreement entered into in good faith that obligates the tenant to pay the rent that is due in return for occupying the building.

In normal times, that statement would be unremarkable. But these are not normal times – and many of the principles upon which the commercial property market is built are being set aside.

Last week, the government changed the law so that landlords – unable to force the forfeiture of leases due to non-payment of rent until at least 30 June – cannot use other methods such as statutory demands and winding up orders to recover unpaid rent.

You may also want to watch:

Some commentators have decided that this means tenants have in effect been given a three-month rent holiday, with examples of occupiers announcing unilaterally that they are not going to pay rent when it is due because of interruptions to employment resulting from the coronavirus and subsequent lockdown.

It is true that businesses that are not trading at all or whose income has been severely impacted by the crisis may be struggling to find the money to pay what is due. But landlords are businesses too, and they rely on rental payments to pay their own costs. Simply withholding the rent just passes the problem on.

It is worth mentioning that when rent is not paid, the obligation to do so has not gone away. Once the crisis is over tenants could face immediate demands for overdue payments, which could jeopardise their ability to get back on their feet.

This is why dialogue is vital. Tenants are advised to engage in conversation with your landlord to try and find a pragmatic way forward. Equally, landlords are going to have to think long-term – being heavy-handed in a way which will risk the long-term future of their tenants is hardly going to help. Finding creative solutions, such as offering a rent holiday in exchange for an extension of the lease period,  is going to be necessary.  Avoiding knee-jerk reactions in the short-term – by landlords or tenants – will be the key to ensuring that business runs smoothly once again after the lockdown is lifted.

Guy Gowing is managing partner at Arnolds Keys www.arnoldskeys.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

Warnings from police after groups gather in superstore car park

Police issues warnings at Sainsbury's and the recreation ground in Attleborough. Pic: Breckland police.

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘You just feel hopeless’ - Couple stranded aboard cruise ship’s desperate plea to come home

Lauren Carrick and her parter Joseph Harrison, who are stranded on a cruise ship in the Bahamas. Picture: Courtesy of Lauren Carrick

Most Read

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's

Police called to ‘manage’ B&Q shoppers at Norfolk store

B&Q opens again after closing because of coronavirus. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Man cuts grass in entire village on lockdown

Volunteer grass cutters have covered a lot of ground in Belton which has a lot of green spaces that needed a tidy up Picture: Kris Hodgkyns

Man, 69, accused of flashing at shoppers at Tesco store

Tesco store at Sprowston Photo: Bill Smith Copy: For: EN Archant © 2007 (01603) 772434

Tributes paid to 31-year-old with ‘big heart’ who died of coronavirus

Laura Turner-Hewitt has died after a battle with coronavirus. Picture: Turner-Hewitt family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mystery person in Black Death plague costume ‘terrifying’ community

Picture of person walkign around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

A record high 18 deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Center Parcs extends closure of holiday sites due to COVID-19

Center Parcs has extended the closure of its holiday sites, including Elveden Forest, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jessica Marshall-Pearce

Cafes that closed under lockdown are starting to reopen

An afternoon tea from Binky's can be delivered to your door or for a friend or relative celebrating something special Picture: Binky's
Drive 24