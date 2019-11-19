Search

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

PUBLISHED: 13:11 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:25 19 November 2019

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich pub which closed earlier this month when the company running it collapsed will reopen under new landlords.

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: ArchantThe Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Norwich pub Gibraltar Gardens was saved from closure last November when Britannia Enterprises took over the venue.

But earlier this month, the future of the pub was thrown once again into uncertainty when Britannia Enterprises went into liquidation, owing £629,739.

Ei Publican Partnerships, which owns the venue, is currently advertising the pub for lease on its website, but it is believed a new landlord has already been found.

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

According to job adverts posted online, a London-based company called The Norfolk Table Ltd is looking for staff to join its team at Gibraltar Gardens.

The advert, posted on Linkedin last Thursday, states the company is looking for an "experienced pub restaurant manager", and an assistant manager, to run Gibraltar Gardens.

The company, which is owned by Peter Whalley, 52, was formed in April 2018, registered to an address in Ruislip, Greater London.

Mr Whalley is believed to be living in Suffolk, and have previous experience of running venues.

Although details of the deal between the two companies are yet to surface, an advert on the Ei website states rent of £41,000 per annum, with an estimated turnover of £535,000.

Ei is yet to confirm when the pub will reopen.

The news follows an announcement by Ei yesterday that The Norfolk Table would also take on The King's Head pub in Hethersett, which has been closed since June after its previous landlords stood down due to financial difficulties.

In a statement issued by Ei, a spokesman said: "We are delighted to confirm that experienced pub operators Norfolk Table will be taking over the King's Head, Hethersett.

"The company, which runs several pubs in the Norfolk area, is looking forward to welcoming customers new and old when it reopens the pub in early 2020, following a refurbishment."

