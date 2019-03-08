Search

PUBLISHED: 16:47 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 05 November 2019

The new Land Rover Defender. Pic: submitted

The new Land Rover Defender. Pic: submitted

Bosses of a Norwich car showroom are excited to give people one of the very first opportunities to see the new Land Rover Defender.

The vehicle, which was officially unveiled in Frankfurt in September, will be on display for one day only at the Inchape Land Rover outlet on Cromer Road.

The showroom is one of the first retailers to get the vehicle, priced from £45,240, on a special tour which runs until January, giving people a chance to see the car 'in the metal.' The car will be at the showroom for one day only, this Saturday, November 9.

The model, which appears in the new James Bond movie No Time to Die, was kept under wraps until it was given its world premiere at the Frankfurth Motor Show. But orders were taken on the vehicle even though dealers were not at the time told the price. They are not expected to take delivery of it for sale until spring next year.

Matthew Lockwood, head of sales, Inchcape Jaguar Land Rover Norwich, said: "We will be unveiling the much anticipated all-new Land Rover Defender here at our showroom on Cromer Road this Saturday, November 9 from 10am-5pm.

"This is especially exciting as we are one of the very first retailers on the tour and this will, therefore, be one of the very first opportunities in the UK to see the car in the metal."

He said the purpose of the visit was to secure more reservations for the vehicle however added all were welcome to come along and have a look.

The new Defender was proven to be adept at tackling tricky road conditions when driven in the remote Valley of the Castles, Kazakhstan, on its first expedition en route to Frankfurt for the launch.

The car, considered an 'unstoppable' 4x4 and Land Rover's most capable and durable set off in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering 300m canyons in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.

The new model is said to represent 70 years of innovation and improvement, honouring the vehicle's history for 'rugged solidity' while remaining a Defender for the 21st century.

