Opening date for new shoe shop in Norwich revealed

Brigg Street, which links Rampant Horse Street to Gentlemans Walk. Photo: Google Google

A shop that left Norwich two years ago will be reopening in the city next month.

Jones Bootmaker, which used be located in the north terrace of intu Chapelfield, opposite Zara, will be opening a new store at 1 Brigg Street on June 5.

The shoe shop was saved from administration after a rescue deal from private equity firm Endless LLP in 2017 but it resulted in several underperforming shops closing, including Norwich and Ipswich.

The chain was then purchased from Endless by Pavers Shoes in February 2018, which has 175 stores across the UK, with plans to grow the Jones Bootmaker brand.

The new Norwich store will feature "timeless footwear collections infused with contemporary appeal" with major brands including Loake, Ted Baker, Gabor, and Birkenstock.

Samara Williams, area manager of Jones Bootmaker said: "We are very excited to return to Norwich.

"We know the city requested this and we are happy to finally make their wish come true with amazing quality shoes and timeless style."