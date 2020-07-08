Search

Advanced search

Lotus to create 125 jobs with new factory in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:04 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:04 08 July 2020

David Hewitt, Director of Operations, Group Lotus, Hethel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

David Hewitt, Director of Operations, Group Lotus, Hethel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Car maker Lotus has announced it is opening a new factory in Norwich, which will create 125 jobs.

to captionto caption

The manufacturing facility in Hurricane Way, Old Catton, will make the aluminium chassis parts for the Evora, Exige and Elise sports cars.

Lotus said the new factory marked a “significant new investment in Norwich and Norfolk”.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “The potential of dozens of new jobs in the pipeline comes at a particularly welcome time as we continue to grapple with the effects of the pandemic.

“Lotus is a truly iconic brand, all over the world. But here in Norwich, and the county as a whole, we’ve long enjoyed a sense of local pride and ownership thanks to the business being based in different parts of the region for many years.”

Group Lotus, Hethel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGroup Lotus, Hethel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

MORE: ‘Who’d buy a guesthouse with no guests?’ Owners of famous landmark stay on after sale collapses

The factory will bring together Lotus’ steel fabrication unit which is currently situated in Vulcan Road, Norwich and its lightweight structures facility from Worcester in one, larger base. Fifty new roles are to be created initially with a further 75 planned.

Lotus' Evora 400Lotus' Evora 400

The 12,300 m2 factory will also make alumiunium components for other global car companies.

You may also want to watch:

As Lotus’ expansion continues under owner Geely, it said it had outgrown existing facilities and by moving into a new location, it planned to upgrade machinery and tooling in readiness for new Lotus sportscars being launched in the future.

David Hewitt, executive director of operations, said: “Being located close to Lotus’ HQ in Hethel, Norfolk where all Lotus cars are assembled, will also benefit the business as we expand further into the future.”

New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, which works with businesses, local authority partners and education institutions, and Norwich City Council helped secure the move.

Lotus’ current facility in Worcester will be re-purposed by the freeholder and the car maker will relocate from the facility in May 2021. Staff will be offered the opportunity to continue their roles in Norwich, where the company is recruiting for both the new Hurricane Way facility and Hethel HQ.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Driver arrested after crash leaves cyclist with punctured lung

Police, paramedics and the East Anglian Air Ambulance responded following a crash on Long Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

‘Pedestrianisation through the COVID door’ - benches installed on town centre roads

Benches have been added to North Walsham's market place. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

City to ‘demand’ £50m for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey will not leave Norwich City on the cheap Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services