Search

Advanced search

Holiday firm announces new jobs boost for region

PUBLISHED: 14:39 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 16 July 2020

The Hoseasons HQ in Lowestoft. Pic: Archant

The Hoseasons HQ in Lowestoft. Pic: Archant

Archant

Tour operator Awaze, which owns Hoseasons, is expanding its HQ in East Anglia with the creation of 40 new jobs.

The firm’s office in Lowestoft will be turned into a national contact centre hub for all of its UK travel brands following a recent business restructure.

The news will turn the site in Raglan Road into the business’ contact centre of excellence and continue Hoseasons’ 75-year association with the local area.

MORE: Coffee boss prepares to reopen third shop

It comes after the firm stated it had seen a surge in bookings as people opted for a holiday closer to home because of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

Chief executive Henrik Kjellberg said: “The site has always been an important location for us, but the close proximity to the town centre and easy access to a busy high street means it is a popular place to work.

“The local transport links are also good, with the train station on our doorstep and many of the staff are able to walk or cycle into work. All of this combines to provide us with a large potential workforce right on our doorstep, making it an idea site for business.

“We’ve also developed a strong relationship with East Coast College, only a short walk from the office, which means we hope to be able continue to play our part in offering new opportunities for young people in the area.

“For the last 20 years the business has been one of the town’s leading employers, so it’s great news for the area that the company wants to continue to invest in Lowestoft.”

Local MP Peter Aldous said; “This is very good news for Lowestoft and reflects the hard work of those working for Hoseasons over many years. The firm has a special place in the Waveney and Broads area and I look forward to working with Awaze in promoting the UK travel and holiday industry, which itself is such an important part of the local economy.”

The new roles will be advertised from August onwards and will be in sales and customer services teams.

As part of the wider group restructure the company will also be opening a new HQ in Manchester in October, which will become a digital centre of excellence for its European operation.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘These houses are a necessity’: family homes approved despite villagers’ objections

The site of the new family homes along Beccles Road. Photo: Google

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood