200 new jobs at Lotus

PUBLISHED: 15:28 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 14 May 2019

The only glimpse of Lotus's new car, part of its

The only glimpse of Lotus's new car, part of its "resurgance" project. Pic: submitted

Lotus has announced 200 new jobs as it celebrates a "resurgence" in its brand.

An architects' plan of the new customer experience centre planned by Lotus at its Hethel headquarters. Picture: Group Lotus.An architects' plan of the new customer experience centre planned by Lotus at its Hethel headquarters. Picture: Group Lotus.

The supercar manufacturer is recruiting across the business - both at the Lotus HQ in Norfolk, and at a newly established engineering satellite office in Warwickshire.

A spokesman for Lotus said: "Lotus Cars is undergoing an exciting resurgence with the backing of Geely."

Total head count for Lotus worldwide is around 1090, with the majority at Hethel of 911 as well as 23 at Longwater and 43 at Vulcan Road.

"The focus now is to increase the Lotus brand's appeal and start to grow the business through our core sportscar products - this is the very heart of Lotus and what we are famous for."

One such increase in Lotus's offering is its Type 130 electric car, which will be assembled in its final form at Hethel.

"It's a statement of intent: electric is part of the strategy going forward," said Lotus chief executive Phil Popham.

"For Lotus it has to be all about the driving experience - and electric will drive the value of every car we make.

"It marks a turning point for our brand and is a showcase of what we are capable of and what is to come from Lotus."

Lotus was bought out by Geely in 2017.

Just six months ago Geely and Lotus reiterated their commitment to staying in Norfolk by revealing plans for a "global destination" for Lotus fans.

The plans include a customer experience centre, heritage centre and museum on the site.

The planning application also includes a spacious, modern new restaurant catering for all staff and visitors to the Lotus site.

Group Lotus' chief executive officer Feng Qingfeng said: "The progress of these developments at Hethel demonstrates our commitment to Lotus and its bright future. Hethel is rightly the centre of the brand and what better place for customers, aspiring owners and staff to experience our values?

"Hethel is, and will always be, the heart of Lotus and our plans are the next step in readying the site for the next 50 years."

