'It is good for the town:' New Italian restaurant to open in 'prime location'

PUBLISHED: 06:15 14 September 2019

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A new restaurant looks set to open its doors in the coming weeks in a prime high street location.

It comes after a previously popular café in Lowestoft closed in October 2018.

But with the site of Tuttles Corner, in Station Square, having been vacant for almost a year. hopes are now high that a new Italian restaurant will be unveiled soon.

The former Tuttles Corner cafe. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

The closure of Tuttles Corner last year shocked many in the town as it came just five weeks after the business had closed temporarily due to a "minor electrical issue".

With the business, situated opposite the town's train station, boasting an enviable location for passing footfall, a new tenant has now been found amid interest in the property.

The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, was empty for almost a year - but has now been let to a new Italian restaurant. Photo: James Carr,The former site of Tuttles Corner, Lowestoft, was empty for almost a year - but has now been let to a new Italian restaurant. Photo: James Carr,

Danny Steel, of Steel and Co Commercial Property Services in Lowestoft, which owns the property, said there had been "quite a bit of interest" in the former cafe.

He said: "We have got a new tenant for Tuttles Corner - a guy who wants to go in there.

"His tenantship has been agreed and we have let the property.

"It is another new venture and good news for Lowestoft."

The property developer and Lowestoft Vision board member said: "It's a fantastic location for a restaurant or café simply because it is the link between the beach and town centre.

"The new tenant is doing all the various things needed to get the business open.

"He is doing stuff there and as the new tenant, it is going to be an Italian-based restaurant.

"This is fantastic news.

"It is good for the town and great for everyone.

"Hopefully with the work going on over the next five to six weeks this new Italian restaurant will be opening soon."

In 2018 the Tuttles Corner café made national headlines after their 'Hot Dog in A Bum' menu mishap left customers confused and amused in equal measure.

The closure of the café last year was blamed on the harsh economic climate.

At the time the owners said: "Unfortunately due to the costs we have just found reopening the café unsustainable.

"We are very sad and disappointed."

