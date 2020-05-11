Work on David Wilson new homes re-starts with social distancing marshals at sites

Knights Park, Watton. Pic: David Wilson Homes/Barratt

Four more new homes sites in Norfolk will re-open after the coronavirus lockdown with work prioritised on sold plots.

David Wilson Homes at Clements Gate, Poringland. Pic: David Wilson Homes David Wilson Homes at Clements Gate, Poringland. Pic: David Wilson Homes

The sites include Knights Park in Watton, Bure Meadows in Aylsham, Kingfisher Meadow in Horsford and Clements Gate in Poringland being built by David Wilson Homes, owned by Barratt.

In line with the lockdown retail regulations, the company is not re-opening its sales centres or show homes yet, but will continue to look after its customers remotely.

A detailed set of working practices and protocols has been developed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes which includes a ‘nominated social distancing marshal’ present at all sites to ensure people are complying.

There are also changes to signage, site welfare facilities site access and walkways.

Mark Cotes, MD, said: “Our first priority is the health and safety of our employees, sub-contractors and customers. We have created a detailed set of working practices and protocols for employees and sub-contractors to ensure that we can re-open our construction sites safely, in a phased and measured way, which minimises risk. In line with our commitment to put our customers first, we will be prioritising the completion of those homes that our customers have already exchanged or reserved.

“As a business committed to doing the right thing we have been supporting the NHS and our communities throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. We have donated PPE to local NHS services and defibrillators to St John’s Ambulance from our sites across the region and are working with charities and organisations to help local communities.”

Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon are among other housebuilders to re-open.

