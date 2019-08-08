Search

Green light for 89 new homes in Wymondham as housing partnership approved

08 August, 2019 - 06:00
The first 89 homes build by Lovell and Flagship will be built in Wymondham between London Road and Suton Lane (pictured). Picture; Google Maps

Plans to build 89 new properties in Wymondham have been given the go-ahead after a new housing partnership was approved.

Work on the homes will begin in September, however plans are to eventually see 335 new houses - 111 of which will be affordable - built in land between London Road and Suton Lane.

The properties are being built by housing association Flagship, which has joined forces with national house builder Lovell.

The houses will be a mix of detached and terraced houses, as well as some split into flats.

The first phase will see 18 affordable homes built, and 71 market priced homes.

The affordable houses will see two one-bed houses, eleven two-bed homes, and five three-bed homes.

Of these, five will be shared ownership and three will be rental.

On the free market side there will be 19 two-bed homes, 29 three-bed homes, 21 four-bed homes and two five-bed houses.

Access to the homes will be via a t-junction at the top of London Road, which has already been approved by the south Norfolk council.

Both Flagship and Lovell are hoping that the new partnership will create efficiency by sharing expertise and securing sites of a large scale.

Managing director of Flagship's development company, Tony Tann said: "We know we can achieve more with like-minded organisations and working together in partnership, is key in helping us to achieve our ambitious development programme. "Ventures such as these, are crucial in helping support our goal of solving the housing crisis in the East of England."

Plans submitted to the council show that eventually the partnership hopes to build community and recreational facilities such as a neighbourhood centre, town cemetery, children's play area and a games park.

Simon Medler, regional managing director at Lovell said: "We already have a strong relationship with Flagship that has been built over the past 20 years. The partnership will help us to deliver much needed housing and benefit communities within the region."

The plans - which were submitted in December 2018 - have been approved with conditions by the south Norfolk council.

