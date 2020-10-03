Search

Apartments taking shape on long-empty site catching eye of Londoners

PUBLISHED: 10:57 03 October 2020

The views from St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.

Archant

New apartments boasting panoramic river views are taking shape in Norwich - but attracting attention from Londoners.

Adam Raker, regional sales manager, Hill developers, pictured at the top of the site with fabulous city views. Pic: EDPAdam Raker, regional sales manager, Hill developers, pictured at the top of the site with fabulous city views. Pic: EDP

High-end house builder Hill is creating the first phase of apartments in Barrack Street, where the most expensive three bedroom penthouses will cost up to £724,950 and offer views of the river and city’s landmarks.

The vast site stood empty for a decade, and was mainly used by Jarrold for car parking.

And the homes have huge appeal not only for locals but those relocating to Norwich because of coronavirus.

It comes as estate agents recently said Norfolk was seeing an influx of buyers exiting the capital because of Covid.

The view towards the cathedral, castle and St James mill from the apartments currently being built. Pic: EDPThe view towards the cathedral, castle and St James mill from the apartments currently being built. Pic: EDP

Adam Raker, regional sales manager at Hill, said: “We are finding as well as local people downsizing, people are moving from the capital. Pre-Covid, would someone have bought one of these apartments if they worked in London? They probably wouldn’t have but now they’re not going into work every day, but maybe only once or twice a month, which they can do from Norwich.

MORE: See what’s going on at historic former Colman’s factory

How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.

“You can walk straight to and from the railway station here, so you could actually still work in London or Cambridge and not need a car.”

Views from the top, where penthouses will have wrap-around balconies facing south, you can spot most of Norwich’s renowned buildings including St Peter Mancroft, the Forum, nearby St James mill and one of the tallest, Westlegate Tower.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions hampering work in lockdown, Hill is hoping the first phase of 37 homes, for sale from £259,950, will be finished by next August. Work will then begin on the next block of 51 but this only represents a third of the entire build of 218 homes which will also include an area of retail and a cafe.

Already 220 people have registered their interest. Mr Raker said Covid had changed the way people were buying new homes.

How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.

“People know so much now, they’ve seen it online and there’s so much information available and with Covid-19 meaning going to view a new home is no longer something to do on a Saturday afternoon, we are only getting serious buyers when they come,” he said.

A show apartment has been created at St James Quay and also a model of the development with sales launched off plan on October 17.

How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.

How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.How the new apartments will look at St James Quay. Pic: Simon J Harvey.

