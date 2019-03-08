Homes being built in grounds of prep school go on sale

Taverham Hall. Houses being built in the grounds have gone on sale. Pic: Archant

Six luxury new homes being built in the grounds of Langley Preparatory School at Taverham Hall, Norwich have gone on sale for prices from £865,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The homes earmarked for being built in the grounds of Taverham Hall have gone on sale. Pic: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys The homes earmarked for being built in the grounds of Taverham Hall have gone on sale. Pic: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys

The houses with a name more akin to London and New York than Norwich, Park Avenue, are being built after the school sold off land to raise money for vital restoration work to the Grade II listed building set in 100 acres.

Despite objections from Taverham Parish Council and some people living nearby, Broadland District Council approved the planning application for the houses earlier this year.

The name Park Avenue is actually after Taverham Park Avenue, the access route to the homes, being built in the hall's parkland.

Work won't start until next spring. Details state they've been designed by award-winning architect Anthony Hudson and will be built by Fleur Homes. This house-building firm is run by husband and wife team, Joff Brooker annd Juliette Hopkins, who are renowned for creating high-end homes including Foundry Field in Burnham Market where they also built a much-needed car park for the community.

The homes earmarked for being built in the grounds of Taverham Hall have gone on sale. Pic: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys The homes earmarked for being built in the grounds of Taverham Hall have gone on sale. Pic: Fleur Homes/Sowerbys

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Strangers to open up two new coffee shops

Juliette Hopkins and Joff Brooker who are Fleur Homes, pictured on winning gold at the What House? ceremony in London. Pic: Archant library Juliette Hopkins and Joff Brooker who are Fleur Homes, pictured on winning gold at the What House? ceremony in London. Pic: Archant library

Details describe each home as being set behind an individual driveway with front and south-facing, rear gardens. Exteriors are 'an elegant mix of blended red brick and timber boarding, with natural slate roofs, painted doors and inside will offer open-plan living spaces as well as private areas including a sitting room, snug and study.' All six properties will have a double garage whilst in the rear gardens, sandstone terraces will be accessed via both kitchen/dining and living rooms. Two houses offer 2,440sqft of accommodation and the other four are larger, measuring 2,970sqft.

Earlier this year, Sharon Turner, governor at the school said: "The main hall has suffered over time, the roof leaks and it is in desperately requires repairs. However, the school has exhausted all over avenues to raise the money for it."

Fleur Homes, based in Holt and founded in 2007, beat stiff competition when they won the Gold award for Best Small Housebuilder in the national What House? Awards in 2018 in London.

The former Taverham Hall School was founded in 1920 but in 2016 it merged with the former preparatory department of Langley School, Loddon.

The homes are for sale with Sowerbys.