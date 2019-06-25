Is H&M in King’s Lynn opening soon?

Search

25 June, 2019 - 06:45
An artist's impression of how the new H&M in King's Lynn will look. Picture: LAP

Archant

A major clothing store looks set to open soon as it advertises for staff.

Both H&M and the Vancouver Quarter have declined to reveal when exactly the chain's new £3.8m anchor store will open in King's Lynn.

It is not clear why neither wishes to name the day. A spokesman for the clothing retailer, with 260 stores in the UK and Ireland, worldwide, said: "At present we do not have anything further we are able to communicate. Once we've more information to share I'll be sure to reach out."

When work began on the site of a former Beales department store almost two years ago, the branch was expected to be open by this spring.

Work on the exterior of the building is almost complete but its interior does not appear to have been fitted out.

Job advertisements for roles including sales advisors, department managers and visual merchandisers have now appeared online, without start dates.

The opening comes after a number of high profile store closures in and around Lynn town centre including Mothercare and Next.

