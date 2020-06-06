Search

New £2m fund for small businesses and charities in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:36 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:36 06 June 2020

Norwich City Hall clock tower. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Small business and charities in the city who may have ‘missed out’ on earlier coronavirus grants can now apply for funding from a pot worth more than £2m.

The Discretionary Grants Fund, which will give small and micro business and charities a share of £2.03m, was announced by Norwich City Council on Friday.

It follows on from the small business grants scheme which saw a total of more than £36.7m paid to 2,844 businesses.

The new funding is for those with high fixed property related costs, but were not eligible for either the small business, or the retail, hospitality and leisure grants.

Paul Kendrick, cabinet member for resources, said: “We urge any who think they may be eligible to look at the details of the scheme and apply by the end of the month.”

For more information and to apply visit www.norwich.gov.uk

