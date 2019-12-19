French restaurant to open in Norwich Lanes

A new French Bistro will be opening in Lower Goat Lane. Picture Eleanor Pringle. Archant

A new French bistro has been given the green light to open in the Norwich Lanes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L'Hexagone will be opening in Lower Goat Lane, having received planning permission from Norwich City Council.

The Grade II listed building was formerly occupied by the Norwich Gift Emporium and has three floors.

You may also want to watch:

Under new managers Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield the ground floor would be renovated with 30 table covers as well as a new kitchen and toilet.

MORE: Specsavers to open new store in Norwich

A further application to play recorded music has now also been submitted, from 8am to midnight, seven days a week.

However according to planning permission, the restaurant will be open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, with extended opening times of 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

In the application Mr Aubrit, who is a chef, wrote: "We believe this beautiful premises will be a stunning location for our small family business.

"We will leave the exterior rendering as it exists as we love the terracotta shade and we believe it will fit nicely with our French bistro décor."