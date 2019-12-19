Search

Advanced search

French restaurant to open in Norwich Lanes

PUBLISHED: 12:59 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 19 December 2019

A new French Bistro will be opening in Lower Goat Lane. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

A new French Bistro will be opening in Lower Goat Lane. Picture Eleanor Pringle.

Archant

A new French bistro has been given the green light to open in the Norwich Lanes.

L'Hexagone will be opening in Lower Goat Lane, having received planning permission from Norwich City Council.

The Grade II listed building was formerly occupied by the Norwich Gift Emporium and has three floors.

You may also want to watch:

Under new managers Thomas Aubrit and Gemma Aubrit-Layfield the ground floor would be renovated with 30 table covers as well as a new kitchen and toilet.

MORE: Specsavers to open new store in Norwich

A further application to play recorded music has now also been submitted, from 8am to midnight, seven days a week.

However according to planning permission, the restaurant will be open from 10am to 7pm Monday to Thursday, with extended opening times of 10pm on Friday and Saturday.

In the application Mr Aubrit, who is a chef, wrote: "We believe this beautiful premises will be a stunning location for our small family business.

"We will leave the exterior rendering as it exists as we love the terracotta shade and we believe it will fit nicely with our French bistro décor."

Most Read

Plan to build 137 houses in village approved

Plans for almost 140 new homes off Norwich Road, Acle, have been approved by Broadland Council's planning committee. Photo: Google Maps/Archant

81-year-old gran should not have had to die on the roadside on M11

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from Devon. A family photograph from her 80th birthday in September 2018. Picture: Fulcher family

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House collapses after tumble dryer explosion causes fire

A house in Keessingland has partially collapsed after a fire caused by an exploding tumble dryer. Picture: REECE HANSON

Two Norfolk restaurants named among top 50 in the UK

Greg Anderson, head chef at Morston Hall which has been named among the top 50 restaurants in the Harden's Guide 2020 Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police hunt Range Rover driver after cyclist hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses after a Range Rover failed to stop at the scene of a collision with a cyclist. Picture: Archant.

Fraudster who took £12,500 from friend avoids prison sentence

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Boy, 11, has bike and shoes stolen in knifepoint robbery

An 11-year-old boy had his bike and shoes stolen after he was threatened with a knife in Costessey woods. Picture Archant/ Peter Solomon.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists